The Best Time To Visit Italy's Cinque Terre For The Fewest Crowds, Per Rick Steves

Cinque Terre is made up of five pastel Italian villages clinging to the cliffs overlooking the sea. There was a time when these remote fishing villages were relatively unknown and primarily visited by locals. However, the tourist industry has boomed in these towns, with literally millions of people seeking them out every year from Italy and around the world. Today, if you're looking to explore the villages and enjoy the relatively crowd-free activities travel expert Rick Steves suggests in Cinque Terre, you're going to want to avoid peak tourist times. According to Steves, your best bet for a quiet trip is during select weeks in April.

As beautiful as celebrating a special occasion in Cinque Terre might sound, you'll want to steer clear of holidays in April, like the Italian Liberation Day on April 25 and Holy Week. In Vernazza, which Steves calls the jewel of Cinque Terre, he recalls one Easter when over 95,000 tourists crowded the small village. To avoid waiting in line and walking through hoards of people, it's definitely a good idea to plan your visit for a less popular time. Steves says that early risers will experience the best of Europe, and Cinque Terre is no different.