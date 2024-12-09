Instagrammers Are Jumping Across This Tiny But Terrifyingly Deep Gap In Australia's Blue Mountains
If it weren't for the long way down, most hikers wouldn't think twice about leaping over this short gap on one of the trails in Australia's Blue Mountains. In a video posted by @bluemtns_explore on Instagram, two hiking guides demonstrate how to jump the gap at Hanging Rock, writing, "You need to be able to jump more than a meter to clear it."
Since the video was posted in September 2024, it has been viewed over 15 million times, and many viewers left comments criticizing the guides for promoting the dangerous stunt. In the post, the account added a note of caution in the caption writing: "We must advise that if you're not comfortable with jumping across then don't do it. Doing something you're not comfortable with can lead to an accident." Although it is not one of the most dangerous parks in the world, the Blue Mountains have always offered thrilling hikes for adventurers in Australia. However, there are a few things you need to know about this viral chasm before you consider taking the leap.
How to get to Hanging Rock
When it comes to adventurous vacations in Australia, there is no shortage of phenomenal natural scenery from the stunning yet overlooked beaches on far-flung coastlines to the ruggedly beautiful island of Tasmania. Australia is also home to more national parks than any other country in the world, and for visitors arriving in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park is one of the best and easiest to visit, about 50 miles away by car.
Hanging Rock and its iconic gap is located along the Burramoko trail, following the signs to the Baltzer Lookout. Starting in the town of Blackheath, it's a 6-mile out-and-back trail, part of which can be done by mountain bike along the fire road. The gap is located at the very end of the trail, although the official park website offers no warnings or guidance about how to cross safely or whether or not to cross at all. They do however warn that the trail "leads to an unfenced lookout on a rocky platform with a long drop" and ask that hikers "take care near the edge and supervise children at all times."
Has anyone ever fallen off Hanging Rock?
There has only been one highly-publicized incident at Hanging Rock that resulted in a death, but it wasn't from stepping over the gap. In 2015, a 32-year-old Sydney-based stunt performer, Lucky Chance, was killed when jumping what was known as "the death swing." A combination rope swing and base jump, the rock itself is used as an anchor point, and although he had performed this stunt in the same site before, this time he hit a ledge and suffered fatal injuries.
Apart from this and other incidents related to rope swinging on Hanging Rock, there have not been any reported incidents regarding the gap itself, and the park authorities still maintain trail access to it. "Jumping the gap is personal," the text in the video reads over a man in an orange shirt completing the leap with seemingly little effort, "you should not attempt this if you feel uncomfortable." But even if you do feel somewhat comfortable, there's no shame in playing it safe.