Instagrammers Are Jumping Across This Tiny But Terrifyingly Deep Gap In Australia's Blue Mountains

If it weren't for the long way down, most hikers wouldn't think twice about leaping over this short gap on one of the trails in Australia's Blue Mountains. In a video posted by @bluemtns_explore on Instagram, two hiking guides demonstrate how to jump the gap at Hanging Rock, writing, "You need to be able to jump more than a meter to clear it."

Since the video was posted in September 2024, it has been viewed over 15 million times, and many viewers left comments criticizing the guides for promoting the dangerous stunt. In the post, the account added a note of caution in the caption writing: "We must advise that if you're not comfortable with jumping across then don't do it. Doing something you're not comfortable with can lead to an accident." Although it is not one of the most dangerous parks in the world, the Blue Mountains have always offered thrilling hikes for adventurers in Australia. However, there are a few things you need to know about this viral chasm before you consider taking the leap.