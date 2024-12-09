A Nightclub Museum In Myrtle Beach Is An Important Piece Of Preserved Musical History

From the 1930s to 1960s, Charlie's Place, run by Charlie Fitzgerald, was a shining beacon for the community and a destination for travelers from around the country — especially those using Green Book guides to find locations that were safe for Black travelers. It was a part of the Chitlin Circuit — music venues and nightclubs with primarily Black American patrons that showcased famous Black American performers from around the country. These clubs began during Jim Crow-era segregation as an alternative to the primarily white venues, which, up until the 1960s, refused to serve people of color.

Not only was the club itself an ideal performing space for musicians, but they also had a place to stay when they performed there. While many of the nearby white clubs allowed Black entertainers to perform, they weren't allowed to stay in their hotels. Charlie's Place was next door to the Fitzgerald Motel, which was Black-owned and welcoming to the musicians who performed at the club. Because of this, it became a favorite hub for some of the country's best performers, and many white club-goers chose to visit Charlie's Place instead of the white-only clubs in the area.

The KKK attacked Charlie's Place in 1950, surrounding the club and firing their guns from their cars. The patrons were able to escape safely, but Fitzgerald was attacked and brutally beaten. His attackers were charged, but despite the efforts of famed civil rights attorney Thurgood Marshall, they never faced justice. Fitzgerald was not intimidated into silence, however. The club continued to operate until the late 1960s, and Fitzgerald continued to run it.