An Under-The-Radar Small City In Ohio Transforms Into A Christmas Paradise That Locals Adore

The WinterFest Friday evening celebrations in Findlay, Ohio, are designed for visitors of all ages. Start your night by grabbing a beverage while you shop and sip through Findlay's local vendors, and be treated to Christmas carolers and photo ops at every corner. You'll find festive holiday lights lining the streets, but if you want to catch the most dazzling display, head to the Latham Courtyard in the downtown area.

The Findlay Christmas tree in the heart of downtown is surrounded by a local outdoor market with gifts, crafts, and holiday-themed treats to take home or help check off your gift list. And, if you've ever wondered why most Christmas markets are German-themed, here's the unexpected reason.

Of course, no trip to Findlay's Christmas celebrations is complete without a visit to the big man in red. At Santa's House, kids can visit with Santa Claus himself and hop on a wagon ride through downtown Findlay. For even more adventure, be sure to check out the North Pole Express at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, just 15 minutes away from the center of all the downtown WinterFest action.