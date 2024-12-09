An Under-The-Radar Small City In Ohio Transforms Into A Christmas Paradise That Locals Adore
This holiday season, beyond the big city light displays, lies a hidden gem in northwest Ohio that takes the Christmas spirit to the next level. A 45-minute drive south of Toledo will take you directly to the town of Findlay, Ohio, where the holiday season is an obsession for locals and visitors. There's just something special about a tight-knit local community coming together to rejoice during the holidays. The city of Findlay has that small-town community feel but with a big-time display of festivity during the holiday season, as they do every year.
Everywhere you look in Findlay, "the most wonderful time of the year" is celebrated with intricately decorated window displays in local shops, and homes come alive with holiday decorations displays of their own (similar to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville). The holiday spirit is centered each year around their annual WinterFest series of events, which take place on Fridays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
What you can do on a WinterFest evening in Findlay
The WinterFest Friday evening celebrations in Findlay, Ohio, are designed for visitors of all ages. Start your night by grabbing a beverage while you shop and sip through Findlay's local vendors, and be treated to Christmas carolers and photo ops at every corner. You'll find festive holiday lights lining the streets, but if you want to catch the most dazzling display, head to the Latham Courtyard in the downtown area.
The Findlay Christmas tree in the heart of downtown is surrounded by a local outdoor market with gifts, crafts, and holiday-themed treats to take home or help check off your gift list. And, if you've ever wondered why most Christmas markets are German-themed, here's the unexpected reason.
Of course, no trip to Findlay's Christmas celebrations is complete without a visit to the big man in red. At Santa's House, kids can visit with Santa Claus himself and hop on a wagon ride through downtown Findlay. For even more adventure, be sure to check out the North Pole Express at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, just 15 minutes away from the center of all the downtown WinterFest action.
What makes Christmas in Findlay so special
Unlike most large urban holiday displays, it's the handmade touches and thoughtfulness of Findlay's homeowners and business owners that bring the unique small-town charm and cheer to the community. Local shop owners even have a Christmas light decorating contest amongst themselves! Plus, the Main Street charm of Findlay resembles the holiday spirit from a bygone era.
The Kiwanis Club of Findlay comes together each year to sponsor the Santa's House event (however, to visit where Santa "actually" lives, check out this breathtaking destination in North Pole, Alaska). Community activism amongst locals is the fabric of this midwestern holiday destination, and activities like the North Pole Express and WinterFest allow for inclusive family fun to celebrate the season.
In a day and age where the holiday season tends to be over-commercialized, Christmas time in Findlay represents it in its purest form. If you're looking for a hidden gem to check out this holiday season, put Findlay, Ohio, on your list as a place that exemplifies the Christmas spirit.