Surround Yourself With Majestic Mountains And Unspoiled Desert At An Under-The-Radar Nevada Town
Nevada is an outdoor paradise. You'll find remarkable fiery vistas just beyond the streets of Las Vegas, but venture even further into the desert and you'll encounter uncrowded towns that offer a peaceful retreat into the Nevada mountains. That's especially true for Caliente — a historic town over two hours north of Las Vegas that serves as an ideal gateway to the soaring cliffs of Kershaw-Ryan State Park. It's the only incorporated community in Lincoln County, making it a quiet alternative to the main attraction of Nevada.
Caliente is home to less than 1,000 residents, but the small town offers visitors a wealth of recreation opportunities. The most obvious is the nearby state park, but it's worth exploring the few streets in its downtown district, as you'll find a handful of restaurants and the quirky Caliente Heritage Boxcar Museum. There's a surprising amount of railroad history tied to Caliente, making it worth learning about during your visit — it's also a fun way to escape the scorching desert heat.
Downtown Caliente and the Heritage Boxcar Museum
It won't take you too much time to see everything Caliente has to offer, with a downtown that runs just a few blocks long. However, it's home to several parks and walkways, the most notable being Meadow Valley Wash Linear Park. Located just north of the baseball fields of Dixon Park, you'll find a calm two-mile hike that meanders along the Meadow Valley Wash. It's the perfect spot for an early morning jog or bike ride before heading over to the few shops and museums in town.
Much like another funky town hidden in Nevada, Caliente's small size belies its historical importance. Originally settled in the 1860s by enslaved people who had escaped from the South, the region would go on to play a pivotal role in the railroad industry. There were significant battles over control of the land, and Caliente eventually grew to over 5,000 residents due to the prominence of rail transit. You can dive deep into this history at the Caliente Heritage Boxcar Museum, located near the historic Caliente Station, which showcases a variety of artifacts from the town's storied past.
If you work up an appetite, there are a few popular diners in town. Side Track Restaurant is located along the railroad, serving traditional American food with an old-timey flair. On the other side of the track is Knotty Pine Restaurant and Lounge, which also offers a few slot machines if you want a touch of Vegas with your steak.
Explore the colorful canyon of Kershaw-Ryan State Park
Caliente is surrounded by the mountainous Nevada landscape, but the best way to get out into nature is by visiting Kershaw-Ryan State Park. It sits in a canyon, with 700-foot walls soaring into the sky throughout its many trails. It's much different from the surrounding desert, with natural springs bubbling up to support a variety of lush vegetation that lures wildlife such as deer and even wild horses.
Kershaw-Ryan is home to 14 miles of trails, with the Canyon Overlook Loop serving as its most popular option. The quick trail should take less than an hour to navigate, taking you from the park's main gathering area up to a sweeping vantage point that looks out into the expansive canyon below. For something more adventurous, you can access the backcountry from Canyon Overlook Loop — though this is only recommended if you're a skilled hiker.
Hiking isn't the only thing to do in the state park, as mountain biking is also available on most of its trails. You'll even find a volleyball court, horseshoe pits, and a kids' pool. To make the most of your time, consider staying at its campground. Both tent and RV spots are available, allowing you to jump onto a trail right out your door. If the green oasis of Kershaw-Ryan has piqued your interest, consider checking out the verdant wetlands park just outside Las Vegas before heading back to the airport.