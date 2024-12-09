Surround Yourself With Majestic Mountains And Unspoiled Desert At An Under-The-Radar Nevada Town

It won't take you too much time to see everything Caliente has to offer, with a downtown that runs just a few blocks long. However, it's home to several parks and walkways, the most notable being Meadow Valley Wash Linear Park. Located just north of the baseball fields of Dixon Park, you'll find a calm two-mile hike that meanders along the Meadow Valley Wash. It's the perfect spot for an early morning jog or bike ride before heading over to the few shops and museums in town.

Much like another funky town hidden in Nevada, Caliente's small size belies its historical importance. Originally settled in the 1860s by enslaved people who had escaped from the South, the region would go on to play a pivotal role in the railroad industry. There were significant battles over control of the land, and Caliente eventually grew to over 5,000 residents due to the prominence of rail transit. You can dive deep into this history at the Caliente Heritage Boxcar Museum, located near the historic Caliente Station, which showcases a variety of artifacts from the town's storied past.

If you work up an appetite, there are a few popular diners in town. Side Track Restaurant is located along the railroad, serving traditional American food with an old-timey flair. On the other side of the track is Knotty Pine Restaurant and Lounge, which also offers a few slot machines if you want a touch of Vegas with your steak.