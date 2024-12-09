The Tiny And Trendy Pennsylvania Town Recognized For Its Underrated Arts And Culture Scene

New Hope's downtown is entirely oversized given its population, with a sprawling Main Street offering everything from wine bars and ice cream shops to vintage clothing stores and jewelers. Brick sidewalks consume most of the downtown area, and combined with the mixture of Late Victorian and Federal architecture, walking through the district is a feast for the eyes.

This vibrant area is also where you'll find the best shopping and dining in New Hope. Karla's is a long-time favorite, as the eatery was first established in 1978. They serve a variety of European-inspired dishes, with a menu that includes miso-glazed salmon, stuffed pork chop, and crème brûlée French toast. Its inviting interior is a colorful mix of exposed brick and tasteful décor, and since it's right next to the New Hope Visitor Center, it should be easy to fit both into your schedule.

Ferry Market is another must-visit, as the sprawling building is home to more than a dozen vendors selling seasonal produce, farm-fresh meals, and various regional goodies. Back on Main Street, keep your eyes peeled for the upscale Savioni Designer Boutique and the treasure trove of vintage gear at Love Saves the Day. The streets of New Hope are overflowing with quirky shops worthy of your time, so be sure to pop into anything that catches your attention.