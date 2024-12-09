The Tiny And Trendy Pennsylvania Town Recognized For Its Underrated Arts And Culture Scene
The rolling Pennsylvania landscape is dotted with hidden gems, including a picturesque waterfall deep in the Poconos and a sandy state park perched on the shores of Lake Erie. But Pennsylvania isn't just about rough and tumble adventures, as it's also home to incredible communities with flourishing arts and culture scenes. New Hope is arguably the most prominent of these, having hosted famous artists, authors, and actors like Dick Van Dyke, Dorothy Parker, and George Kaufmann.
Today, New Hope is a progressive enclave. Its streets are lined with niche shops, eclectic eateries, and striking views of the Delaware River (across which you can see New Jersey's Lambertville). Despite being home to fewer than 3,000 people, there's no shortage of shopping and dining options in New Hope. Toss in a wealth of art galleries, museums, and theaters, and it's easy to indulge in the finer side of life while visiting this waterfront Pennsylvania town.
Shopping and dining in New Hope
New Hope's downtown is entirely oversized given its population, with a sprawling Main Street offering everything from wine bars and ice cream shops to vintage clothing stores and jewelers. Brick sidewalks consume most of the downtown area, and combined with the mixture of Late Victorian and Federal architecture, walking through the district is a feast for the eyes.
This vibrant area is also where you'll find the best shopping and dining in New Hope. Karla's is a long-time favorite, as the eatery was first established in 1978. They serve a variety of European-inspired dishes, with a menu that includes miso-glazed salmon, stuffed pork chop, and crème brûlée French toast. Its inviting interior is a colorful mix of exposed brick and tasteful décor, and since it's right next to the New Hope Visitor Center, it should be easy to fit both into your schedule.
Ferry Market is another must-visit, as the sprawling building is home to more than a dozen vendors selling seasonal produce, farm-fresh meals, and various regional goodies. Back on Main Street, keep your eyes peeled for the upscale Savioni Designer Boutique and the treasure trove of vintage gear at Love Saves the Day. The streets of New Hope are overflowing with quirky shops worthy of your time, so be sure to pop into anything that catches your attention.
Enjoy New Hope's museums, art galleries, and other attractions
Don't let all of New Hope's shops and dining experiences tie up all of your time, as the town is also home to several notable museums and art galleries. Gallery Piquel is located off Main Street and holds exhibits from a long list of local artists. Just down the street near the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge is the New Hope Art House. Its walls are lined with nostalgic paintings — and since it's so close, consider strolling across the pedestrian-friendly bridge for inspiring views of the Delaware River.
Families traveling with kids will find The Bucks County Children's Museum to be an excellent use of their time. From becoming a junior doctor to learning the basics of engineering, it's the ideal place to let their creativity run wild. Bucks County Playhouse, meanwhile, is an iconic destination for all ages, as it hosts a variety of plays and is a staple of the arts community in New Hope.
Adults can spend the night with Ghost Tours of New Hope — like the best ghost tours in America, you'll be treated to true horror stories as you witness the most haunting spots in the county. Prefer your history lessons to be a bit less terrifying? Visit the New Hope Historical Society and the Parry Mansion. This Georgian-style home was built in 1784, and visitors can take a walking tour of the grounds or enjoy one of its many seasonal events.