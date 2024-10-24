The Best Spooky Ghost Tours In America, According To Online Reviews

We all have our favorite ways to embrace autumn. For some of us, there's nothing more magical than taking a drive to the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. or getting lost in one of America's best corn mazes. But for lovers of the eerie, unexplained, and potentially paranormal, there's no better way to kick off the spooky season than with a good old-fashioned ghost tour.

While not every ghost tour means the chance to spot a specter, the opportunity to see some of America's oldest spaces and connect with the history, legends, and lived experiences of those who once walked the same streets or hallways can be fascinating. From the brave soldiers who fought in the wars to the hardworking people whose labor built the cities we know today, every piece of ghost lore is tied to a real human life, and a ghost tour gives us a chance to imagine the worlds they inhabited. Even the darker tales of crime and human suffering offer a glimpse into the history that shaped the world we live in today. Of course, not all ghost tours are created equal. This is why, via multi-layered digging (more on our methods at the end of this article), we've worked to uncover the absolute best, shiver-inducing ghost tours that bring American history and legend to life.

