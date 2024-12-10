Destinations Rick Steves Visited On His Favorite Trip To Europe Of All Time

In addition to Rome and other major Italian cities, Rick Steves and Gene Openshaw traveled to Geneva, Monte Carlo, Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Spain, Germany, and even beyond Europe to Morocco. It's no wonder that Steves' tours can be difficult — packing several sites, cities, and even countries into one trip seems to be the norm for the travel guru. The "Europe Through the Gutter" trip included adventures that many teenagers probably only dream about, full of bullfights, partying, exhausting train rides, art, food, castles, and even a night where they got kicked out of a casino. Steves mentioned in his interview with Rocky Mountain PBS that his early no-frills trips influenced how he conducted tours at the beginning of his career: "People would take my first tours and I would put them in bad hotels just so they would experience a bad night's accommodations so that they'd be more thankful for what they had when they got home. ... And it was a stupid kind of tour-guiding. But the sentiment was good, for us to get out of our comfort zone so we could appreciate what we have and be more thankful and also recognize there's a lot of suffering and a lot of need outside of our comfort area."

Steves also noted in the interview that over-tourism has significantly impacted travel, which is why he recommended getting out of the major cities if you're going on a long European trip like he did as a teenager. "Everybody goes to Paris. It's a great city, but what about Lyon? Everybody goes to Edinburgh. Great city, but what about Glasgow? They say a funeral in Glasgow is more fun than a wedding in Edinburgh," the PBS host said while denouncing social media influencers who may not truly be travel experts. He added that many places around the world are ignored because of safety concerns thanks to sensational media coverage, which undermines the point of traveling in Steves' eyes. "[T]he irony is the less we travel, the more we should be afraid. And if we're really afraid, we need to get out there and get to know our neighbors. That is critical," he said.