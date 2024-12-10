The 5 Best Things To Do In Rome For Free, According To A Travel Agent

The ancient capital city of Rome might have some of the most elaborate palaces, famous art, and opulent churches in the world. Thankfully, it doesn't have to cost a small fortune to experience this Italian destination. There are plenty of things you can do for free while in Rome. To find out the very best options, Islands spoke to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations. Fricke suggested timing your visit to some of Rome's most famous sites during their designated free-entry days. She also shared several locations where you can take in stunning views and experience the city's ancient culture without charge.

Before we dive into all the free activities Rome has to offer, note that there are also plenty of ways to explore Italy on a tight budget. Fricke suggested renting a bike for sightseeing and stopping at some of the smaller basilicas, like Basilica di San Clemente. These are usually free to visit, but small donations are encouraged. While Italy might be famous for its decadent cuisine, the travel agent assured us that meals in Rome don't have to break the bank. "Grab a beer and a slice of pizza from a shop and find a spot to sit and people-watch," she suggested. "Piazza del Popolo is a great location for this. ... [And get] Giolitti for dessert! This is one of Rome's oldest gelaterias."