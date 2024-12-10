The 5 Best Things To Do In Rome For Free, According To A Travel Agent
The ancient capital city of Rome might have some of the most elaborate palaces, famous art, and opulent churches in the world. Thankfully, it doesn't have to cost a small fortune to experience this Italian destination. There are plenty of things you can do for free while in Rome. To find out the very best options, Islands spoke to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations. Fricke suggested timing your visit to some of Rome's most famous sites during their designated free-entry days. She also shared several locations where you can take in stunning views and experience the city's ancient culture without charge.
Before we dive into all the free activities Rome has to offer, note that there are also plenty of ways to explore Italy on a tight budget. Fricke suggested renting a bike for sightseeing and stopping at some of the smaller basilicas, like Basilica di San Clemente. These are usually free to visit, but small donations are encouraged. While Italy might be famous for its decadent cuisine, the travel agent assured us that meals in Rome don't have to break the bank. "Grab a beer and a slice of pizza from a shop and find a spot to sit and people-watch," she suggested. "Piazza del Popolo is a great location for this. ... [And get] Giolitti for dessert! This is one of Rome's oldest gelaterias."
Visit some of the most iconic spots in Rome for free
Believe it or not, a lot of Rome's most famous tourist attractions are free on designated days every month. Travel agent Victoria Fricke told us that if you happen to be in Rome on the first Sunday of the month, you can go to iconic destinations like the Pantheon and the Colosseum totally free. Additionally, many of the city's museums and galleries, including the Borghese Gallery, are open to the public free of charge on these days. If you're interested in Ancient Roman sites, you can also get into several crypts and baths for free, too.
If you're trying to escape crowds in Rome, you might be better off taking a day trip out of the city on the first Sunday. Fricke warned us that visiting tourist destinations on free days is a popular thing to do, so there are likely to be a lot more crowds to combat. Whether or not saving the admission fee is worth it is up to you.
Go to Mass in Vatican City
Whatever your religious beliefs or lack thereof, the churches of Rome are worth a visit for their history, architecture, and works by great masters. There are plenty of must-see churches in Rome, but the most staggering might be Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Not only is it considered one of the most impressive buildings to come out of the Renaissance but it also has incredible art you won't want to miss — most famously Michelangelo's Pietà. It's free to visit, but Victoria Fricke let us in on another tip for visiting: It's free to attend religious services there, too, even during holidays and special events.
There are many Masses each day at Saint Peter's Basilica between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., so you'll have plenty of opportunities to experience a service during your trip. That said, you should plan to show up between one and three hours early, as lines can be extremely long, especially on holidays and weekends. Fricke warned that during special events like the 2025 Jubilee, crowds can be even more intense.
Explore the historical Trastevere neighborhood
One of the best experiences you can have while visiting a new city is simply wandering through a beautiful neighborhood. You can't go wrong while exploring Rome, but according to Victoria Fricke, the best option may be Trastevere. "You'll feel like you were transported back in time," she promised.
This neighborhood is near the city center, so an afternoon exploring the area won't take you too far from other tourist attractions you might want to visit on your trip. There's plenty to see, so don't hesitate to just wander and experience the neighborhood without a plan. One stop in the neighborhood you won't want to skip is the Basilica di Santa Maria. This incredible site dates all the way back to the year 340 and is worth at least a quick visit. If the weather is nice, spend a little time around the gorgeous fountain, too.
Walk through the Villa Borghese Gardens
Right in the middle of Rome is a romantic garden oasis, so beautiful it's been dubbed "paradise on earth." This is the Villa Borghese, once the 1600s home of Cardinal Scipione Borghese and now a park enjoyed by locals and travelers alike. Victoria Fricke told Islands that it's the perfect place to take a walk in Rome without spending a dime, saying, "With fountains, ponds, and walking paths, you're bound to get a break from the hustle and bustle of the city center."
These landscaped, manicured gardens are free to visit and open from dawn to dusk for anyone looking to admire the fountains, see the sculptures, and walk along stunning tree-lined promenades. If you're looking to save money on restaurants, some people even picnic in the gardens, so you can always bring a snack with you and spread out on the grass. There are often buskers playing live music that you can enjoy as well. If you do have a little pocket money left over, Fricke also recommends renting a bicycle (usually from a few euros per hour) or a rowboat (around €3 for 20 minutes) in the garden, too.
Admire some of the most incredible views in Rome
If you're looking for some incredible places to see and explore for free during your travels, there's no shortage of options in Rome. Victoria Fricke told us that one of the best places to relax and admire the sights is Capitoline Hill, one of the famous Seven Hills of Rome. Many tourists come here to see the museums, but Fricke assured us that even if you aren't able to afford the museum entrance fees, walking around or having a picnic outside is worth it. "The hill itself is a great location to rest and embrace the view," the travel expert shared.
Capitoline Hill isn't the only famous historical location worth exploring. If you don't mind a bit of a climb, take your time going up the 138 Spanish Steps. These stairs are believed to be the biggest in Europe, so they're not to be underestimated, but at the end, you'll be rewarded with staggering views of Rome spread out beneath you. For another classic Roman experience to end your day, particularly during the summer, Fricke suggested walking along the Tiber River just in time for sunset.