A 5-Star Luxury Resort In Adare, Ireland Is An Award-Winning Architectural Masterpiece
Limerick County is famous for its archeological treasures, as well as Ireland's characteristic charming towns and villages, rolling green hills, and warm people. It's also known for, in the town of Adare, one of the world's most luxurious resorts: Adare Manor. The property has won many awards, receiving a 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide and three Michelin Keys in 2024. Adare Manor was also named Condé Nast Traveler's Best Resort in the World by readers, then won the reader-voted Best Resort in Europe title several years in a row.
The village neighboring the manor is worth a visit, too, if you're going to the resort. Dotted with thatched houses that look like something out of a fairy tale, the village of Adare features a ton of amazing architecture. It was founded in the 13th century, and its adorable homes, the beautiful River Maigue, and the nearby ruins of Desmond Castle have been enchanting visitors for decades. As impressive and cozy as the village is, Adare Manor is the real attraction here for anyone who wants a luxurious, pampered stay, and the castle, its grounds, and its golf courses combine to make a great reason to visit this corner of Ireland.
Ireland's award-winning hotel masterpiece has notable architecture
Adare Manor is a neo-Gothic architectural gem with lavish Georgian furnishings inside and gorgeous gardens and lawns outside on its carefully maintained 840 acres. The manor's current design began in 1832, though it took a few decades to complete; before that, it was a Georgian house that had been built in the 1720s.
Adare Manor is a rare style of home called a "calendar house." It has 365 windows, 52 chimneys, 7 pillars, and 4 towers. One of its grandest rooms, the gallery, is modeled after the hall of mirrors at the iconic Palace of Versailles. At 132 feet long and 26½ feet high, this room exemplifies the house's many grand interior spaces.
The resort has several dining options; however, its most notable is The Oak Room, which earned Limerick's first Michelin Star in 2019. Proudly featuring products like produce and fish from the estate itself as well as from all over Ireland, the restaurant is open to both Adare Manor guests and people not staying at the hotel, though "smart dress is requested." Guests can also enjoy drinks in The Drawing Room, savor cocktails and tiny hors d'oeuvres in The Tack Room, or enjoy grilled entrees beneath stunning chandeliers in The Carriage House. There are also whiskey and wine-tasting options, sure to satisfy connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.
Ireland's 5-star luxury resort comes with activities galore
While the manor is stunning, the grounds feature so many activities visitors have plenty of attractions to take them away from their room. The renowned golf courses designed by Tom Fazio are just across the river, and the indoor gym called the Padel Club is also a short walk from the house. The club offers two indoor padel courts, a yoga and pilates studio, and a swimming pool with a sauna and steam room.
Most of those amenities can be found at other hotels, sure. But what really sets Adare Manor apart from the pack are activities like falconry, archery, horse riding, axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting, and a gun dog experience. In case you aren't up on local customs, a gun dog experience allows visits to learn about and experience the relationship between Irish labradors and their trainers during game-hunting. It's educational and good for families, and kids over 3 can participate. There's also a cinema in the building.
There are guided tours to learn about the grounds' history as well, plus nature walks to enjoy the stunning landscape. The property is also dedicated to sustainability, as it outlines on its website. It tries to minimize its carbon footprint by reusing food waste and growing local produce; promote biodiversity on the grounds of its estate; and minimize waste with recycling practices. For more Irish castle experiences, you might want to look into the walled gardens and magnificent grounds of Dromoland Castle.