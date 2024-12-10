A 5-Star Luxury Resort In Adare, Ireland Is An Award-Winning Architectural Masterpiece

Limerick County is famous for its archeological treasures, as well as Ireland's characteristic charming towns and villages, rolling green hills, and warm people. It's also known for, in the town of Adare, one of the world's most luxurious resorts: Adare Manor. The property has won many awards, receiving a 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide and three Michelin Keys in 2024. Adare Manor was also named Condé Nast Traveler's Best Resort in the World by readers, then won the reader-voted Best Resort in Europe title several years in a row.

The village neighboring the manor is worth a visit, too, if you're going to the resort. Dotted with thatched houses that look like something out of a fairy tale, the village of Adare features a ton of amazing architecture. It was founded in the 13th century, and its adorable homes, the beautiful River Maigue, and the nearby ruins of Desmond Castle have been enchanting visitors for decades. As impressive and cozy as the village is, Adare Manor is the real attraction here for anyone who wants a luxurious, pampered stay, and the castle, its grounds, and its golf courses combine to make a great reason to visit this corner of Ireland.