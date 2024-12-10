Taiwan's Original Capital Is A Charming City Of Historic Sites, Museums, And Enchanting Alleys

Taiwan is an up-and-coming destination full of natural beauty and fascinating culture. Outside of Taipei, Taiwan's chic and laid-back capital, many flock to the island for its spectacular hot springs and the underrated city of Taichung for its proximity to the outdoors. Another reason to visit Taiwan is to walk and eat your way through Tainan, Taiwan's former capital in the south.

Once called Fu-Cheng, Tainan was Taiwan's capital from 1624 to 1887. The Dutch ruled the island in the 17th century until Zheng Chenggong, a loyalist of the Ming dynasty, defeated and banished them in 1661. Zheng established his government in Tainan, the first official Chinese presence in Taiwan. In 1683, the Zheng kingdom succumbed to the Qing invasion. Taiwan was under Qing governance until it ceded the island to Japan after losing the First Sino-Japanese War in 1895. Taiwan remained a Japanese colony until the end of World War II, when the Japanese surrendered and the island was returned to the Chinese government's control. Chiang Kai-shek of the Kuomintang was the leader of China at the time and ruled Taiwan with an iron fist. Chiang and his party eventually fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War to the Communist Party of China in 1949.

Though no longer Taiwan's capital, the 400-year-old city of Tainan is full of old-world charm that reflects Taiwan's multicultural and complex history of war and colonization. Easily accessible from Taipei or Taichung by the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) or Taiwan Railway, Tainan is worth adding to your itinerary during your tour around Taiwan.