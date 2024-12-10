A National Forest In Alaska Provides Scenic Diverse Landscapes For Endless Outdoor Adventure

Alaska is the ultimate wilderness destination on the North American continent. Synonymous with untamed, raw beauty on an unfathomable scale, the state offers landscapes so vast and diverse that they have become a cornerstone of American outdoor adventure culture.

The Chugach National Forest is one of the most impressive and rugged regions in the state while remaining accessible by road, and the forest's western edge begins only about an hour from Anchorage. It is the second-largest national forest in the United States at 5.4 million acres. Three distinct landscapes make up the massive forest, which compares roughly in size to the state of New Hampshire. And while that doesn't come close to the 8.5 million acres that encapsulate America's least crowded national park on Alaska's Unimak Island, visitors will still find themselves at a loss for where to begin exploring this natural gem, being able to choose from lush rainforests, alpine meadows, glacial rivers, and sprawling wetlands.

The forest's sheer scale means visitors will find no shortage of activities to enjoy here. Hiking, kayaking, glacier trekking, and wildlife watching are just slivers of what's on offer in the forest. And compared to other wilderness adventures in the state, accessibility to Chugach National Forest is a (relative) breeze. For those who want to base in a town but want to avoid the crowds and development of Anchorage, the forest's eastern edge is near the town of Cordova, a hidden destination on Alaska's coast. Cordova makes for an excellent base camp for one of Alaska's most scenic havens, which is ideal for both the nature lover looking for a tranquil escape and the outdoor adrenaline seeker.