A National Forest In Alaska Provides Scenic Diverse Landscapes For Endless Outdoor Adventure
Alaska is the ultimate wilderness destination on the North American continent. Synonymous with untamed, raw beauty on an unfathomable scale, the state offers landscapes so vast and diverse that they have become a cornerstone of American outdoor adventure culture.
The Chugach National Forest is one of the most impressive and rugged regions in the state while remaining accessible by road, and the forest's western edge begins only about an hour from Anchorage. It is the second-largest national forest in the United States at 5.4 million acres. Three distinct landscapes make up the massive forest, which compares roughly in size to the state of New Hampshire. And while that doesn't come close to the 8.5 million acres that encapsulate America's least crowded national park on Alaska's Unimak Island, visitors will still find themselves at a loss for where to begin exploring this natural gem, being able to choose from lush rainforests, alpine meadows, glacial rivers, and sprawling wetlands.
The forest's sheer scale means visitors will find no shortage of activities to enjoy here. Hiking, kayaking, glacier trekking, and wildlife watching are just slivers of what's on offer in the forest. And compared to other wilderness adventures in the state, accessibility to Chugach National Forest is a (relative) breeze. For those who want to base in a town but want to avoid the crowds and development of Anchorage, the forest's eastern edge is near the town of Cordova, a hidden destination on Alaska's coast. Cordova makes for an excellent base camp for one of Alaska's most scenic havens, which is ideal for both the nature lover looking for a tranquil escape and the outdoor adrenaline seeker.
Explore the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound
The Kenai Peninsula is a veritable outdoor playground. Just a 45-minute drive from Anchorage along the scenic Seward Highway, the peninsula features dozens of hiking trails, world-class fishing spots, and all the wildlife an outdoor photographer could ask for.
Hikers can explore portions of the historic Iditarod National Historic Trail-Southern Trek, whose 175-mile Kenai Peninsula stretch is being restored at the time of this writing in honor of the iconic competition's heritage. Anglers will want to head to the peninsula's Russian River for some of the best red and silver salmon fishing in the country, if not the world. And those looking for a wholly distinct train ride can hop on the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop, a rail line that takes visitors into the Chugach Forest backcountry and the Kenai Mountains.
One of Chugach's crown jewel experiences is the Prince William Sound, a coastal wonderland home to more than 3,500 miles of shoreline and hundreds of glaciers. Take your pick of things to do here: the U.S. Forest Service actively encourages visitors to hunt, fish, kayak, camp, ski, and more. Hiking is the only thing that's really "lacking" compared to the Kenai Peninsula, though we use that word loosely. The area is home to only a few established trails, however, these shorter hikes lead visitors to alpine outlooks with incredible views.
The ecological marvel of the Copper River Delta
Chugach National Forest is also home to an ecological marvel rivaled by few others on the planet: the Copper River Delta. The delta is North America's largest contiguous wetland complex along the Pacific Coast, covering 700,000 acres and fed by six glacial river systems. The area features mountains, wetland habitats, and two glaciers that calve right into the Copper River.
But the main draw of the delta is the birds: all 5 million of them. Shorebirds including species of swans, ducks, geese, and eagles call the delta home either temporarily or permanently. Many rest here to refuel before continuing on their journey along the North American flyway, one of four primary migratory bird paths on the North American continent. You'll also want to explore the delta's Alaganik Slough, a beautiful wildflower viewing area. Just getting there is a treat: the 3-mile road to the slough bends through rich wetlands and ponds that are home to a variety of interesting aquatic plants. Once you've arrived, you'll find a 900-foot boardwalk featuring a covered viewing platform. Flower fiends will want to plan their arrival for June or July when the wildflower blooms are out in full force.
Chugach National Forest is a true national treasure that rewards as many visits as you can throw at it. But if you're looking to explore the Alaskan wilderness from the water, check out our guide to finding the best Alaskan cruise for you.