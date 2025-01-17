Find A Breathtaking World Of Color Through This Historical Glass Mosaic In Pennsylvania

In the early 20th century, The Curtis Publishing Company was riding high, with many of the country's top magazines on its roster, including "The Saturday Evening Post" and "Ladies' Home Journal." This success was channeled into the construction of the Beaux-Arts Georgian Revival building in 1911 with a goal of bringing public art and culture together. So the company commissioned "The Dream Garden" for the lobby, combining the talents of illustrious American illustrator Maxfield Parrish and glass master Louis Comfort Tiffany. It took Tiffany workers more than a year to make the piece, after which it was broken down into 16 panels and transported from New York City to Philadelphia, where it took six months to install.

The fragility has led to occasional problems. During building renovations in 2016, the vibrations from a large, dropping piece of concrete caused the panels to shift and some glass to crack. But the biggest danger was its proposed sale to Steve Wynn in 1998. It was finally resolved in 2001, when the Pew Charitable Trusts (PCT) bought out the interest of the owners, the Merriam estate. The mural was then turned over to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts but remains in the Curtis building. As PCT president, Rebecca W. Rimel, stated at the time, "We are pleased to be able to work with area cultural and academic institutions and the Merriam estate to assure such a great masterpiece will remain on public display in Philadelphia for the benefit of all generations to come." Although the Curtis building is now an apartment building, visitors can enter the lobby through the South 6th Street door to see "The Dream Garden" daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.