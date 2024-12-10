The European Park With Thousands Of Islands And Endless Coastline Where Kayaker's Will Thrive
It's not too late for adventurous souls to discover hidden gems in Europe. One great country to visit is Finland in northern Europe. It's certainly not a snowbird destination, but it was named the best European country to retire over sunnier countries like Spain and Portugal. Although Finland's 130,666 square miles make it a relatively large country, it's home to only around 5,600,000 million people or so, and much of the nation still maintains a serene, old-time charm of sorts.
While most journeys begin in the capital of Helsinki, another unsung option is Finland's oldest city, Turku. Regardless, nature fanatics need to know where to go to see Finland's legendary terrain. One epic option is the northern edge of Finland, known simply as Lapland, a winter wonderland with Northern Light views.
But for outdoor excursionists, there is one off-the-beaten path destination on the western Finnish coast to consider: the province of Ostrobothnia and its Kvarken Archipelago Nature Reserve. Amid the Gulf of Bothnia that separates much of Finland and Sweden, the thousands of whimsical and rugged islands of the Kvarken Archipelago are a boat lover's dream.
The Kvarken Archipelago has UNESCO status
While the Kvarken Archipelago Nature Reserve is popular with locals, it is hardly known by most international travelers. For water enthusiasts, the region is a paradise of paddling opportunities in a stunning archipelago that was formed during the Ice Age. It's estimated that the Kvarken Archipelago — which was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage site with the High Coast of Sweden — is home to more than 5,600 islands and approximately 1,500 miles of coastline. Much of it is accessible by boat, and those who love kayaking and canoeing have endless water routes to choose from. During the winter, the islands are also the site of some incredible cross-country skiing with gorgeous seaside views.
Islands of interest that can be reached by boat are Fäliskäret, Molpehällorna, and Mickelsörarna. Those looking to dock up and dive in can head to official swimming areas in the vicinity of the harbors in Svedjehamn, Södra Vallgrund, and Replot. With all the waterways, the region is an phenomenal for angling and ice fishing, depending on the season. It's especially known for its Baltic herring, but make sure to check the park regulations about where fishing is allowed before busting out a rod.
Ostrobothnia is also renowned for birdwatching, and Kvarken Archipelago Nature Reserve is the perfect spot for binocular-wielding travelers. Another amazing opportunity is taking a guided berry-and-mushroom-picking tour to try some locally grown delights. Foraging and harvesting fruits and fungai hold great importance in Nordic culture. Finnish law upholds the public's access to nature, allowing locals and tourists a chance to taste something yummy while exploring the picturesque Kvarken Archipelago.
Where to stay in beautiful Ostrobothnia
Ostrobothnia, located around roughly 250 miles from Helsinki and reachable by air, train, and bus, is definitely one of the most beautiful parts of Finland. For the best views in the entire archipelago, stop by either the Saltkaret observation tower in Svedjehamn or the Kikanberget rocks overlooking Klobbskat fishing harbor. Svedjehamn and Klobbskat are also two of the best points in Ostrobothnia to set up a base of operations to explore the region. Travelers can reach these two communities, which are located on neighboring islands, through the larger town of Vaasa, the region's capital, on the Finnish mainland.
An unbelievable place to stay in Klobbskat is at Kalle's Inn, a true jewel in the rustic islands of the Kvarken Archipelago. The inn's individual dome glasshouses, set in the secluded Finnish environment, are ideal accommodations for couples who want to take in the infinite night sky in the northern hemisphere.