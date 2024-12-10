The European Park With Thousands Of Islands And Endless Coastline Where Kayaker's Will Thrive

It's not too late for adventurous souls to discover hidden gems in Europe. One great country to visit is Finland in northern Europe. It's certainly not a snowbird destination, but it was named the best European country to retire over sunnier countries like Spain and Portugal. Although Finland's 130,666 square miles make it a relatively large country, it's home to only around 5,600,000 million people or so, and much of the nation still maintains a serene, old-time charm of sorts.

While most journeys begin in the capital of Helsinki, another unsung option is Finland's oldest city, Turku. Regardless, nature fanatics need to know where to go to see Finland's legendary terrain. One epic option is the northern edge of Finland, known simply as Lapland, a winter wonderland with Northern Light views.

But for outdoor excursionists, there is one off-the-beaten path destination on the western Finnish coast to consider: the province of Ostrobothnia and its Kvarken Archipelago Nature Reserve. Amid the Gulf of Bothnia that separates much of Finland and Sweden, the thousands of whimsical and rugged islands of the Kvarken Archipelago are a boat lover's dream.