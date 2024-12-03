Finland's Lapland Offers A Calming And Unique Winter Activity On Water With Northern Light Views

Granted, there's never a 100% guarantee that you'll see the aurora on any given evening, but you have a higher than average chance of seeing them in Lapland from fall through spring thanks to its location near and within the Arctic Circle. And even if you don't see the Northern Lights, you've still got a strong chance to view a sky full of stars above you as you enjoy the unique, meditative feeling of floating weightlessly in an icy Lapland lake.

Even though you'll be dressed in a survival suit, which is designed to keep you warm, you'll be putting it on over your clothes. Wearing a warm, woolen base layer on your top and bottom, including a hat and gloves, is a good idea to help keep you comfortable.

If you're all in on your Finland vacation and want as many chances to see the aurora borealis as possible, you should look into sleeping in a glass igloo in Lapland for an amazing view of the Northern Lights. And the more time you spend there, the more you might find yourself falling in love with the place. Finland is one of the happiest countries in the world after all, which is a big part of why the European country is one of the best places to retire.