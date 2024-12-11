Visit The Historic Home Of A Literary Legend In The Heart Of Philadelphia

If you've ever enjoyed science fiction, a detective story or horror, you can thank Edgar Allan Poe. The American literary giant is credited with helping create those genres. Literary nerds know that Poe's life rivaled his own stories in terms of its tragic turns, culminating in a death still shrouded in mystery 175 years later. While Boston-born Poe is linked most often with Massachusetts, Maryland, and Virginia, the writer passed six prolific years in Philadelphia.

Poe lived in Philadelphia from 1838 until 1844. He published a few of his most classic works in the city: "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," and "The Gold-Bug." There are differing accounts as to whether he had four or five Philadelphia residences over the years, but it's clear financial hardship informed his living situations. Though Philadelphia is known for its well-preserved old streets and buildings, only one of his Philadephia homes remains today. It happens to be where he wrote some of his greatest works, though, and so makes a fitting national site.

On 7th Street, you can visit the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, where he spent his last two years in Philly. It's operated by the National Parks Service, and admission is free. (Once again proving that Philly is one of the cheapest places to be a tourist.) The location is about a mile from noted spots like Franklin Music Hall, Franklin Square, and Reading Terminal Market, making it an ideal stop on a longer tour of the city.