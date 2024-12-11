One Of America's Most Unusual Hotels Is A Cozy But Bizarre Idaho Gem

When you think of Idaho, you think of potatoes ... to eat, not to sleep in. So, what if we told you that you can stay in an actual, larger-than-life spud in the state's capital? Yeah ... the locals take their starch culture very seriously.

It's located on 400 acres of farmland (via Airbnb), and it is just under a 30-minute drive to Idaho's secret wine lover's paradise in Snake River Valley. The host, Kristie Wolfe, had the brilliant idea to transform a 6-ton traveling potato taken from the Big Idaho Potato Tour and turn it into an accommodation stay. The vegetable has been traveling cross-country since 2012, and this particular one has been to 48 states, riding on the truck for seven years.

There are no sneaky details behind this Airbnb booking, as it has nearly a five-star rating on the reservation site and is considered a "guest favorite." The spud offers an electric fireplace, a bathtub, and a record player, so you can turn up your favorite tunes and relax in a serene environment. The hotel's location also has the most incredible sunsets that paint the big sky shades of pink and orange. Wait until nightfall under the many twinkling stars across the stretch of midnight blue. Oddly enough, you'll be telling your friends how peaceful and light you feel after staying in a starch!