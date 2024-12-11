One Of America's Most Unusual Hotels Is A Cozy But Bizarre Idaho Gem
When you think of Idaho, you think of potatoes ... to eat, not to sleep in. So, what if we told you that you can stay in an actual, larger-than-life spud in the state's capital? Yeah ... the locals take their starch culture very seriously.
It's located on 400 acres of farmland (via Airbnb), and it is just under a 30-minute drive to Idaho's secret wine lover's paradise in Snake River Valley. The host, Kristie Wolfe, had the brilliant idea to transform a 6-ton traveling potato taken from the Big Idaho Potato Tour and turn it into an accommodation stay. The vegetable has been traveling cross-country since 2012, and this particular one has been to 48 states, riding on the truck for seven years.
There are no sneaky details behind this Airbnb booking, as it has nearly a five-star rating on the reservation site and is considered a "guest favorite." The spud offers an electric fireplace, a bathtub, and a record player, so you can turn up your favorite tunes and relax in a serene environment. The hotel's location also has the most incredible sunsets that paint the big sky shades of pink and orange. Wait until nightfall under the many twinkling stars across the stretch of midnight blue. Oddly enough, you'll be telling your friends how peaceful and light you feel after staying in a starch!
The interior of the Potato Hotel
It's rare to put "potato" and "chic" in the same sentence, but Wolfe created a cozy two-person interior that boasts a modern farmhouse style. It's a cozy 28-foot long, 12-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall (via Idaho Potato) area, complete with two cushioned chairs and a queen-sized bed. The wooden floors contrast against the white-washed walls, which are tied with brown, pink, and green accent pieces warming up the space.
Upon walking toward the potato, you'll be in a fenced backyard with a picnic table for enjoying the outdoors. With acres of farmland around you and no Wi-Fi, you'll get the isolation you need to disconnect from the outside world. In fact, animals are your friends at this stay. There is a resident cow named Dolly, who comes to visit guests.
On the property, you'll find what looks like a tin building, which is a bathroom and spa area. The spud's bathroom is consistent with the interior design style of the bedroom, and it includes a toilet, a shower, and a soaking tub. If you look above, there is natural light from the glass skylight. Whether you go to Boise to see the "City of Trees" fall foliage, or you want to experience the snowy winter wonderland, the property provides all the essentials you might need for a quiet weekend stay.
About the owner of the Potato Hotel
Kristie Wolfe is an Airbnb superhost and Boise, Idaho native. Though this wasn't her first rental property, it has been an addition to her slew of unique bookings nationally. As per her website, she started in the rental industry in 2011, but it wasn't until 2018 that she turned the Big Spud into a hotel stay in her hometown. Ever since, Wolfe has been a massive success story. She is known for her eclectic spaces, like the Tropical Treehouse in Hawaii, the Hobbit Inn in Washington, ... and, of course, the Big Potato in Idaho.
Her motto is, "Build a Life You Love," which she's done so seamlessly by merging an old career as a former spokesperson for the Big Idaho Potato Tour into her current cash cow: The Big Potato Hotel. She's not stopping there, as she continues to get more and more Airbnb spaces for people to enjoy. She even has taken her knowledge on how to do it and applied it to teach others in her "Superhost School" video workshop.
Furthermore, Wolfe has been featured on platforms like NBC's "Today" and Amazon. Her Big Potato Hotel stay has even been shown on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". After all, it's not every day you can rave to your friends about how comfortable you felt in a literal comfort food! The Big Potato is currently open for business, and you can head to Airbnb for your next unique getaway.