Escape Tucson's Sunny Resorts At America's Southernmost Ski Town Nestled In An Arizona Mountain Range

Timing a ski trip to Mount Lemmon can be tricky, as snowfall in the mountains near Tucson is unpredictable. While snow typically falls between December and April, it has occasionally arrived as early as October or as late as May. For ski-worthy conditions, though, the best months to visit are December, January, and February. Mount Lemmon averages about 180 inches of snow annually, but the slopes depend entirely on natural snowfall, as there's no snow-making equipment. This means conditions can vary significantly from year to year. If you're flying into Tucson International Airport, it might not make sense to pack your ski gear. However, if you're driving into town, bringing your skis could be worth it — roughly four hours north are the slopes of Northern Arizona if conditions in Tucson aren't ideal. Even with snow, check the Ski Valley website to confirm it's open, as the road to the resort isn't always plowed immediately after storms.

Even without snow, Mount Lemmon is still worth the trip. The drive to the top takes about an hour, or longer if you pause to enjoy the stunning views along the way or get out to hike. Once there, you can explore Ski Valley and the charming town of Summerhaven. The chairlift operates year-round (check the Ski Valley website for current hours), offering a bird's-eye view of the slopes and surrounding trees. Don't miss a meal at the iconic Iron Door restaurant, famous for its chili and cornbread. In Summerhaven, you'll find cozy cabins for rent, unique shops, and the Mount Lemmon General Store & Gift Shop, where its homemade fudge has been a favorite for decades. If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you could take the road along the backside of the mountain range called the "Oracle Control Road" that will lead you to the tiny community of Oracle, a quirky town that's home to Biosphere 2, a giant science experiment in the desert.