Escape Tucson's Sunny Resorts At America's Southernmost Ski Town Nestled In An Arizona Mountain Range
When you think of sunny destinations to visit in the United States during the winter months, Arizona is high on the list. With more than 350 days of sunshine each year, tourists flock to the state from colder places like Chicago and New York every winter. Phoenix, Scottsdale, and foodie city Tucson are home to resorts that have catered to sun-seekers for generations. But sometimes, you want the best of both worlds: a sunny getaway and a chance to hit the slopes. Tucson offers both — if you time your trip right — because it's home to the southernmost ski town in the U.S.
While Tucson might bring to mind a national park with desert scenery, the city is also surrounded by mountain ranges known as Sky Islands. These ranges are unique biodiversity hotspots, each with its own distinct ecosystem of plants and animals. At the top of the Santa Catalinas (known locally as just the Catalinas) lies Mount Lemmon, a beloved escape for locals seeking relief from the heat at 9,157 feet. Temperatures at the peak are typically 30 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the desert floor. In winter, that drop often means snow, turning the mountain into a seasonal playground at Ski Valley. Mount Lemmon gets its name — and its unique double "m" — from Sara Lemmon, a botanist who explored the mountain in the late 19th century and became the first non-Native woman to ascend it.
Chasing snow in Ski Valley
Timing a ski trip to Mount Lemmon can be tricky, as snowfall in the mountains near Tucson is unpredictable. While snow typically falls between December and April, it has occasionally arrived as early as October or as late as May. For ski-worthy conditions, though, the best months to visit are December, January, and February. Mount Lemmon averages about 180 inches of snow annually, but the slopes depend entirely on natural snowfall, as there's no snow-making equipment. This means conditions can vary significantly from year to year. If you're flying into Tucson International Airport, it might not make sense to pack your ski gear. However, if you're driving into town, bringing your skis could be worth it — roughly four hours north are the slopes of Northern Arizona if conditions in Tucson aren't ideal. Even with snow, check the Ski Valley website to confirm it's open, as the road to the resort isn't always plowed immediately after storms.
Even without snow, Mount Lemmon is still worth the trip. The drive to the top takes about an hour, or longer if you pause to enjoy the stunning views along the way or get out to hike. Once there, you can explore Ski Valley and the charming town of Summerhaven. The chairlift operates year-round (check the Ski Valley website for current hours), offering a bird's-eye view of the slopes and surrounding trees. Don't miss a meal at the iconic Iron Door restaurant, famous for its chili and cornbread. In Summerhaven, you'll find cozy cabins for rent, unique shops, and the Mount Lemmon General Store & Gift Shop, where its homemade fudge has been a favorite for decades. If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you could take the road along the backside of the mountain range called the "Oracle Control Road" that will lead you to the tiny community of Oracle, a quirky town that's home to Biosphere 2, a giant science experiment in the desert.