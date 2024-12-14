An Eclectic California Shop With Unique Merchandise Is A 'Convenience Store For Time Travelers'

Whether it's a return to the Neolithic Era or the Victorian, or a madcap romp around the Jetsons' space neighborhood, any metaphysical journey through time should start in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood at The Time Travel Mart. Just around the corner from California's trendy Silver Lake neighborhood, the Echo Park storefront (1714 W. Sunset Boulevard, open daily 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) is styled as a kooky, 1970s-style vintage gift store. Inside you'll find supplies for enduring prehistoric medical procedures, surviving travel through a wormhole, or even decoding ancient languages like Arabic, Greek, or Latin. For westsiders who are more likely to teleport to ancient Mesopotamia than drive to the east side of the city, The Time Travel Mart's second location in Mar Vista (12515 Venice Boulevard, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays) may prove more useful for obtaining their time travel essentials.

Selling items like dinosaur eggs ("Miniaturized for your protection and comfort.") and candles designed to resemble the pottery style and scents common to the era and location in their name (like 'a mystical souk in Egypt' with notes of myrrh, honey, and dried fruit), items leap out from any era, like celebrity lunchboxes, futuristic 'emotion-upgrades,' and Viking-odorant for that whiff of medieval mojo. You can even get time travel sickness pills, to keep you going at full speed as you pass the leap into hyperspace. And lest you thought The Time Travel Mart contained only novelty items, there are also thoughtful gifts that might actually unwind your mind as much as an afternoon of inner peace at a historic California estate.