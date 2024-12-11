Why Paris Has A Special Appeal In Winter, According To Rick Steves

Most choose to plan their trip to Paris in the spring or fall thanks to the mild weather that's perfect for exploring the streets of the capital of France. However, according to tour guide, TV host, and world traveler Rick Steves, you might have an even better visit in the winter. Although you'll probably be chilly, a winter vacation offers many benefits.

Between November and February, the highs range between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures can also drop below freezing. You will definitely want to pack coats, hats, and maybe an umbrella to stay comfortable. However, if you come prepared, there are rewards waiting for you in the City of Lights in the winter. You won't have to battle tourist crowds to see all the stops on your Paris itinerary, and your entire trip will probably be cheaper, too.

On his website, Steves says, "One of Europe's greatest treats is strolling down the glowing Champs-Elysées in winter." If you plan your trip for the months around the holidays, you can see the streets lit up with strings of lights and decorated with Christmas trees. Even if you're planning your trip for late January or February, you'll have plenty to see.