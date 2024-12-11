Why Paris Has A Special Appeal In Winter, According To Rick Steves
Most choose to plan their trip to Paris in the spring or fall thanks to the mild weather that's perfect for exploring the streets of the capital of France. However, according to tour guide, TV host, and world traveler Rick Steves, you might have an even better visit in the winter. Although you'll probably be chilly, a winter vacation offers many benefits.
Between November and February, the highs range between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures can also drop below freezing. You will definitely want to pack coats, hats, and maybe an umbrella to stay comfortable. However, if you come prepared, there are rewards waiting for you in the City of Lights in the winter. You won't have to battle tourist crowds to see all the stops on your Paris itinerary, and your entire trip will probably be cheaper, too.
On his website, Steves says, "One of Europe's greatest treats is strolling down the glowing Champs-Elysées in winter." If you plan your trip for the months around the holidays, you can see the streets lit up with strings of lights and decorated with Christmas trees. Even if you're planning your trip for late January or February, you'll have plenty to see.
Enjoy a quieter, less touristy Paris in winter
Winter is the off-season in Paris, which means there are major savings for travelers trying to enjoy the city on a budget. Not only are flights and hotels far less expensive in the colder months, but February is generally free of rain, so as long as you're bundled up, you can still get all your sightseeing done. Plus, everything will be a lot less packed with people. If you're hoping to avoid crowds at the Eiffel Tower, see the Mona Lisa without being blocked by tourists trying to snap a picture, or snag a reservation at Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in Paris, winter is the time to do it.
Paris has more than 2 million residents, so you'll never have the city to yourself, but winter will keep the majority of the tourist crowds down. If you show up to tourist hot spots first thing in the morning or choose lesser-known destinations in Paris, you might actually get to enjoy some peace and quiet in the world's top tourist destination. On his website, Steves says that in winter, "museums, restaurants, and stores stay open as usual; the concert and arts season is in full bloom; and Paris belongs to the Parisians."
There's still plenty to do in Paris in the cold weather
Typical tourism might slow in the chilly weather, but Paris doesn't stop. From Christmas carousels appearing in late November to winter fashion events beginning at the end of January, there's something exciting to see all season long. Paris' museums are just as beautiful in the winter and provide a perfect break from the chill. Steves recommends doing some window shopping under the covered passages at the Galerie Vivienne, exploring local shops, and buying warm treats when it gets cold and rainy, like roasted chestnuts from street vendors.
If you prefer to embrace the season rather than hide indoors, Steves also recommends sitting outside with a hot drink to keep you warm. Popular choices include hot wine, known as vin chaud, or hot chocolate, which you can order as a chocolat. Ice skating rinks also pop up all over the season, from the Grand Palais Ice Rink, the largest indoor ice rink in the world decked out in vibrant lights with fun music, to the ice rink at the beloved Christmas market Marché de Noël de La Défense.