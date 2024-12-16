The Town In Sunny New Mexico That Attracts Skiers And Outdoor Enthusiasts All Winter Long
New Mexico is known as a nature lover's paradise, but few people realize how charming this Southwest state is during the winter. While the Land of Enchantment boasts sunshine year-round, you can find winter activities in the Rocky Mountains, which stretch all the way from Canada and end in New Mexico.
The town of Taos is 70 miles north of the state's capital, Santa Fe, and about 132 miles from Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America and the hub of outdoor activities for the Southwest. Taos is an epicenter for the state's outdoor enthusiasts — there's plenty to see and do no matter what time of year you come.
One local ski resort in Taos reports more than 300 days of sunshine a year. While sunshine isn't usually associated with the perfect winter getaway, thankfully, the towering mountains surrounding the historic town offer powdery trails for skiers and snowboarders of all experience levels.
Keep active during winter in Taos
Winter sports lovers need to know about Taos Ski Valley. It is the state's largest ski resort, with 1,249 skiable acres and 3,281 feet of elevation change. Trails stretch down from Kachina Peak (12,481 feet above sea level) in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. With such terrain, it's no wonder that the area is known for its steeps. There are 110 trails in total, and 49% of them are beginner and intermediate options. During the warmer months, the resort is open for scenic lift rides, hiking, and mountain biking.
The Ski Valley is located 30 minutes north of the town of Taos, and it's just one of the snowy areas that dot the nearby mountains. There's also Ski Santa Fe, Angel Fire, Sipapu, and Red River, just to name a few. The area's topography is well-suited for sports during all seasons, with striking scenery in both the lower and higher elevations.
As one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers, skiing and snowboarding aren't the only activities Taos offers. Hiking is popular, and there are countless day hikes and leisurely walking tours of the many historic sites around the town, such as the famous San Francisco de Asis church and the Taos Plaza downtown. No trip to the area would be complete without visiting the enchanting Taos Pueblo, an unbelievable 1,000-year-old World Heritage site.
Planning a Taos ski-cation
Winter is the obvious choice for visiting Taos if you're hitting the slopes. In town, the average snowfall is only between 2 and 3 inches per month from December to February. Temperatures average about 40 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and dip into the teens at night. Conditions get considerably more wintry at the higher elevations. Taos Ski Valley is usually open for the season between the beginning of December and the end of April, with an average annual snowfall of 300 inches.
The ski resorts around Taos have numerous lodging offerings, ranging from basic to exquisite, such as The Blake at Taos Ski Valley. The town also has several options for staying near the walkable plaza or other conveniences. Top-rated spots include Taos Valley Lodge, the Historic Taos Inn, and the Sagebrush Inn. There are also numerous smaller bed and breakfasts to choose from.
Taos Ski Valley is the state's largest and most well-known winter sports resort. As a result, it is pricey and busier than some of the other spots favored by locals. The town of Taos puts you in a great area to explore more ski areas, so be sure to research all your options before booking your trip. For beginners, Sipapu is the same distance from the town and offers a great family-oriented vibe.