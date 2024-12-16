The Town In Sunny New Mexico That Attracts Skiers And Outdoor Enthusiasts All Winter Long

New Mexico is known as a nature lover's paradise, but few people realize how charming this Southwest state is during the winter. While the Land of Enchantment boasts sunshine year-round, you can find winter activities in the Rocky Mountains, which stretch all the way from Canada and end in New Mexico.

The town of Taos is 70 miles north of the state's capital, Santa Fe, and about 132 miles from Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America and the hub of outdoor activities for the Southwest. Taos is an epicenter for the state's outdoor enthusiasts — there's plenty to see and do no matter what time of year you come.

One local ski resort in Taos reports more than 300 days of sunshine a year. While sunshine isn't usually associated with the perfect winter getaway, thankfully, the towering mountains surrounding the historic town offer powdery trails for skiers and snowboarders of all experience levels.