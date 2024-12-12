Escape Dallas Crowds At The Nearby Texas City With Enchanting History And A Lively Downtown

Texas has its fill of major metropolitan areas with unique characteristics that make them quintessentially Texas. Dallas has its arts district, Austin has its walkable shopping neighborhood, and Houston has its space station that brings in people from around the country. But sometimes, you need to leave the big city behind to discover all that Texas truly has to offer. The state's small towns are often bursting with vibrant communities, thriving main streets, and off-the-wall things to do. Waxahachie, Texas, is one such town. Whether you want to visit the Munster Mansion, attend a renaissance fair, or tour historical homes, you'll find plenty to do in this charming Texas town.

But first, make sure you're saying its name right. "Waxahachie" is derived from a Native American word meaning "buffalo creek." While it may start with the word "wax," locals pronounce it "wocks-uh-hatch-ee." Waxahachie was originally settled by the Native American Tonkawa, Bidai, Kickapoo, Anadarko, and Waco tribes. It is sometimes called the "Gingerbread City" due to its large number of historical Victorian homes (in June of every year, the Ellis County Museum hosts its Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes for those who appreciate architecture and home design). Waxahachie is also known as the "Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas" due to its hundreds of crape myrtle trees. And did we mention that it's just a 30-minute drive from the crowded, busy streets of Dallas?