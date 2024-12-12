Escape Dallas Crowds At The Nearby Texas City With Enchanting History And A Lively Downtown
Texas has its fill of major metropolitan areas with unique characteristics that make them quintessentially Texas. Dallas has its arts district, Austin has its walkable shopping neighborhood, and Houston has its space station that brings in people from around the country. But sometimes, you need to leave the big city behind to discover all that Texas truly has to offer. The state's small towns are often bursting with vibrant communities, thriving main streets, and off-the-wall things to do. Waxahachie, Texas, is one such town. Whether you want to visit the Munster Mansion, attend a renaissance fair, or tour historical homes, you'll find plenty to do in this charming Texas town.
But first, make sure you're saying its name right. "Waxahachie" is derived from a Native American word meaning "buffalo creek." While it may start with the word "wax," locals pronounce it "wocks-uh-hatch-ee." Waxahachie was originally settled by the Native American Tonkawa, Bidai, Kickapoo, Anadarko, and Waco tribes. It is sometimes called the "Gingerbread City" due to its large number of historical Victorian homes (in June of every year, the Ellis County Museum hosts its Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes for those who appreciate architecture and home design). Waxahachie is also known as the "Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas" due to its hundreds of crape myrtle trees. And did we mention that it's just a 30-minute drive from the crowded, busy streets of Dallas?
How to spend a day in Waxahachie, Texas
About an hour from Waco, "The Heart of Texas," Downtown Waxahachie spans over 20 blocks and boasts 120 small businesses, so you could easily spend your entire day downtown. The quaint, historical area is a shopper's paradise, offering everything from trendy boutiques to antique stores. Foodies will love exploring the dining options, which span pizza joints to fine dining, and even include a winery. Plan on spending some time downtown, though be sure to explore the rest of the city, too.
For something out of the ordinary (and a little spooky), head over to the Munster Mansion, a replica of the famous mansion from the 1960s TV show "The Munsters." The house was built by Charles and Sandra McKee, who have spent years finessing every detail of the house to provide visitors with the most authentic experience possible (the house even showcases some items from the actual TV show). Tours must be booked in advance and are priced for groups of four.
The town is also known for its architecture, and it's on display not only during the Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes but also during the Christmas Tour of Homes. On this tour, guests visit five stunning local homes that have been featured in national publications. For visitors who prefer the great outdoors, bypass shopping and home tours for a fishing excursion on Lake Waxahachie. The lake is known for its largemouth bass, blue catfish, and crappie.
Visiting Scarborough Renaissance Festival
While Waxahachie has lots to offer all year round, many North and Central Texans find themselves visiting the city during April and May, when the Scarborough Renaissance Festival takes over the town for nearly two months. The festival offers entertainment, food, drinks, shopping, and activities for the whole family, all in a medieval setting.
The schedule changes each day, and some of the weekends are themed (Vikings and Barbarians weekend and a Legends of the Seas weekend are just a couple of past themes). Look for the daily activities, from the birds of prey show to sword fighting. Those aged 21 and older can grab an adult beverage as they stroll through the village, as well as turkey legs and other snacks suitable for all ages. And, of course, this is a festival — we recommend wearing your renaissance best, though you can come in your 21st-century clothing, too. The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is located just off Highway 35 and close to Downtown Waxahachie. You could start your day at the festival and head to the town center later for dinner, drinks, and more fun.