New Haven, Connecticut, is known for outstanding pizza, one of the world's first hamburgers, and Yale University. Yale's TikTok-approved library and the university's art museums are free to visit, as is an offbeat neuroscience museum, The Cushing Center. A unique record of early neurosurgery, The Cushing Brain Tumor Registry was a one-of-a-kind learning center for decades for medical professionals who wanted to study diseases of the brain and how to treat them. It was all but forgotten in the sub-basement of a residence hall, and the brain specimens and accompanying scientific research were almost discarded. But then, the collection was restored, organized, and moved to a custom-built space.

Now, visitors can see hundreds of brains in one-gallon jars at The Cushing Center, located in the basement of the Harvey Cushing/John Hay Whitney Medical Library at the Yale University School of Medicine. The Cushing Center educates visitors about the human brain and the beginnings of neurosurgery, telling the story through 2,200 case studies and more than 15,000 images dating from the late 1800s to 1936. It is open to the public by guided tour only on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No advance registration is needed. If you're visiting in autumn, you're in luck as New Haven is one of the most charming destinations for fall foliage. No matter what time of year you're in New Haven, you can stay in one of North America's most eco-friendly hotels during your trip.