The following article includes descriptions of violent crime and suicide.

Los Angeles offers some of the best Mediterranean chicken spots in the country, but none are more famous than Zankou Chicken. The local chain has been name-checked by critics far and wide, referenced in the Zagat Guide as "the single best takeout dish in town" (according to the Los Angeles Times). Its LA cred runs so deep, it was even mentioned in the Beck song "Debra." With 14 locations spread across LA county, a visit to Zankou is an essential part of becoming acquainted with the cuisine of what some would say is the best food city in the United States. Despite its massive popularity, the chain maintains very reasonable prices, with its signature quarter and half plates running about $15 at the time of writing — about the same price as a burger, fries, and shake from In-N-Out — making it one the most sensible fast-casual options in the city. The popularity of the chain has endured throughout the years, even in the face of unspeakable tragedy within the family who started it all.

In 2003, Mardiros Iskenderian, the son of Zankou founder Vartkes Iskenderian, murdered his mother, Margrit Iskenderian, and his sister, Dzovig Marjik, after a heated argument before he died by suicide. The horrific and tragic scandal did not deter Los Angeles customers from eating at Zankou. But it divided the family perhaps irrevocably, hindering Zankou's inevitable expansion into the national chain market. But one thing cannot be disputed about the longstanding establishment: despite the tragedy, it remains an absolute institution of LA dining with food that remains the best of its kind in the city.