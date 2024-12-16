A Small Mississippi City With Scenic Street Art Is Kermit The Frog's Birthplace
With a history deeply rooted in the blues genre, Mississippi is known as "the birthplace of America's music." It's also the birthplace of musical greats like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and a green-colored crooner named Kermit the Frog. Mississippi is full of travel-worthy destinations, like Ocean Springs, an artsy Gulf Coast town full of New Orleans vibes, and Gulfport, the state's second-largest city regarded as the "Riviera of the South." To visit the city where America's favorite frog was created, hop over to Leland.
Of course, the beloved Muppet wasn't actually born in Mississippi, but his creator certainly was. Growing up in Greenville (fittingly), the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson spent much of his childhood playing outside amidst various Mississippia swamp creatures, including frogs, which ultimately inspired his most famous character, Kermit. Paying tribute to Henson and his Muppet creation, the nearby town of Leland is known as the birthplace of Kermit the Frog, housing a small but mighty museum dedicated to Henson's boyhood and the grinning green Muppet that started it all. If you're a Muppet fan, a visit to Leland is a must.
Hop around Leland to visit Kermit the Frog sites
It may not be easy being green, but it's easy to see Leland's love for Kermit the Frog. Standing proudly on the corner of South Broad Street and North Deer Creek Drive, a historical marker declares the town "The Birthplace of Kermit the Frog." In honor of what would have been Jim Henson's 75th birthday in 2011, the town changed the name of the Broad Street Bridge to the Rainbow Connection Bridge as a tribute to Kermit's signature song from "The Muppet Movie."
If you follow the frog-shaped tracks over the bridge, it will lead you to the museum, which holds a treasure trove of Muppet memorabilia, letters, and photographs from Henson's personal collection, and an on-site video center displaying his earlier works. Donated by Henson's wife, the museum's highlight is an original Kermit the Frog puppet, sitting on a log with his beloved banjo. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum is free with a suggested donation.
Explore vibrant art and museums in Leland
While you're hopping around Leland, be sure to check out its famous murals. Paying tribute to the blues, the Leland Blues Project commissioned artists to paint the walls of several buildings downtown to depict influential mid-Delta blues musicians. Coloring the corners of Main Street, you'll find murals portraying greats like Jimmy Reed, Pat Thomas, and the King of the Blues himself, B.B. King. Be sure to check out the Highway 61 Blues Museum, which houses memorabilia, photographs, and instruments from the great blues musicians of Mississippi.
If you're on a museum spree, you can also head to the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum. Inside, you can explore an impressive collection of preserved wildlife, outdoor gear, and hunting memorabilia dating back to the pioneer days. There are discounts for seniors and groups, and the museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whether you're celebrating blues legends or lovable green icons, Leland is jumping with art and history. For another hidden Mississippi gem town, visit Pascagoula, an underrated coastal town full of seafood and waterfront parks.