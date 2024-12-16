A Small Mississippi City With Scenic Street Art Is Kermit The Frog's Birthplace

With a history deeply rooted in the blues genre, Mississippi is known as "the birthplace of America's music." It's also the birthplace of musical greats like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and a green-colored crooner named Kermit the Frog. Mississippi is full of travel-worthy destinations, like Ocean Springs, an artsy Gulf Coast town full of New Orleans vibes, and Gulfport, the state's second-largest city regarded as the "Riviera of the South." To visit the city where America's favorite frog was created, hop over to Leland.

Of course, the beloved Muppet wasn't actually born in Mississippi, but his creator certainly was. Growing up in Greenville (fittingly), the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson spent much of his childhood playing outside amidst various Mississippia swamp creatures, including frogs, which ultimately inspired his most famous character, Kermit. Paying tribute to Henson and his Muppet creation, the nearby town of Leland is known as the birthplace of Kermit the Frog, housing a small but mighty museum dedicated to Henson's boyhood and the grinning green Muppet that started it all. If you're a Muppet fan, a visit to Leland is a must.