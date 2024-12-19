America's Largest Swamp Is A Diverse Southern Gem And A Total Paradise For Wildlife Lovers

Visitors to the Atchafalaya Basin have two choices when it comes to seeing the swamp in person — by trail or by boat. For hikers, any of the levees that criss-cross the basin are walkable and offer visitors the chance to see wildlife. There are also a few trails that wind through the basin, like the Big Alabama Trail, which starts just south of the town of Krotz Springs. There is also a pair of off-road vehicle trails that connect throughout the refuge, as well.

But seeing the swamp from a boat is by far the most intimate way to experience the Atchafalaya. Several outfitters based in and around the swamp offer canoe and kayak rentals, and some even offer guided boat tours of the swamp. The latter is a great option for visitors to this Cajun paradise who aren't comfortable paddling. And, swamp guides are more likely to show tourists the wildlife they came to experience. For instance, the Friedman family operates Basin Landing in the heart of the swamp, offering affordable experiences for visitors hoping to see the wilds of the Atchafalaya.

For something for those who prefer terra firma, a visit to the birthplace of Tabasco Sauce at Avery Island, on the western edge of the Atchafalaya Basin, is a very cool diversion. Here, visitors can tour the factory and the museum where the famous spicy was first crafted in 1868.