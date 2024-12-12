Hollywood's Macabre Museum Of Death Is No Place For The Squeamish
As far as travel destinations go, Hollywood is truly one of a kind. Everyone knows that the city is home to celebrities and movie premieres, but it's also home to some unique attractions that you can't find anywhere else.
For example, if you want a taste of Old Hollywood, you can check out LA's oldest restaurant, Musso and Frank. There, you can get a fine steakhouse experience and possibly see a famous person or two while enjoying your exquisite meal. Similarly, you can go to The Roosevelt Hotel, which is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe.
But if you really want a taste of the macabre, you should head over to Hollywood Boulevard. On the corner of Cahuenga and Selma, walking distance from the Walk of Fame, you'll find the Museum of Death. It's fitting because this area of the city is home to numerous film history sites, such as the Chaplin-Keaton-Lloyd Alleyway. Many Hollywood stars of old filmed here, like Joan Fontaine and Audrey Hepburn. So, let's see what makes this museum so special.
How the Museum of Death came to be
The origins of the Museum of Death go back to 1995. The founders, JD Healy and Cathee Shultz, created the museum to help foster an educated discussion surrounding death. The original museum was in San Diego's first mortuary, but eventually moved to Hollywood. There's another location in New Orleans.
The Museum of Death is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $20, and there is no age limit. However, the owners strongly recommend against bringing children, as some of the featured exhibits are a bit too intense for minors. In fact, the museum mentions that people have fainted from some of the graphic elements. You can't buy tickets online, only at the door.
The museum is a self-guided tour, and it takes about 45 minutes to an hour. They don't allow food or beverages or photography of any kind, and cell phone use is prohibited. According to the website, the museum gets heavy traffic during the day, so they recommend leaving heavy bags and coats at the door to make it easier to move around.
How to incorporate the Museum of Death into a Los Angeles vacation
One of the main challenges of doing anything in the heart of Hollywood is finding parking. There's no parking on site, but there are many lots within walking distance. Since the museum is so close to so many other Hollywood landmarks, like the Chinese Theatres or Hollywood & Highland (now known as Ovation Hollywood), you'll probably want to park in a central location anyway.
Inside the museum, you'll find artwork from serial killers, pet taxidermy, antique elements from funeral parlors, and even memorabilia from the Manson family. While there's nothing too graphic, there are some elements that may make you squeamish. So, you might want to plan any meals accordingly. If you want to eat afterward, there are tons of places nearby, including Stout Burgers & Beers, Mama Shelter Restaurant, and the Bourbon Room.
Because the museum only takes about an hour to complete, you'll have plenty of time to explore the rest of downtown Hollywood. Most of the attractions are within walking distance, although you'll have to fight through crowds of people, especially on Hollywood Boulevard. If you want to escape the throngs of tourists, you can go to East Hollywood, which is a trendy neighborhood known for delicious late-night eats.