Hollywood's Macabre Museum Of Death Is No Place For The Squeamish

As far as travel destinations go, Hollywood is truly one of a kind. Everyone knows that the city is home to celebrities and movie premieres, but it's also home to some unique attractions that you can't find anywhere else.

For example, if you want a taste of Old Hollywood, you can check out LA's oldest restaurant, Musso and Frank. There, you can get a fine steakhouse experience and possibly see a famous person or two while enjoying your exquisite meal. Similarly, you can go to The Roosevelt Hotel, which is allegedly haunted by Marilyn Monroe.

But if you really want a taste of the macabre, you should head over to Hollywood Boulevard. On the corner of Cahuenga and Selma, walking distance from the Walk of Fame, you'll find the Museum of Death. It's fitting because this area of the city is home to numerous film history sites, such as the Chaplin-Keaton-Lloyd Alleyway. Many Hollywood stars of old filmed here, like Joan Fontaine and Audrey Hepburn. So, let's see what makes this museum so special.