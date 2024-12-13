One Of America's Best Boardwalks Is A Delaware Gem Lined With Food, Shops, Games, And Ocean Views
For old-fashioned summer fun, look no further than Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is considered one of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns. Lining the charming town's wide sandy beach on the Atlantic Ocean is a bustling boardwalk, home to the family-friendly Funland amusement park, Dolle's Candyland, and the live music venue Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
Rehoboth Beach was originally founded in the mid-19th century as a summer Methodist camp. In 1873, the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk was built along the sand dunes. The town became known as the "Nation's Summer Capital" after a highway was completed in 1925, connecting Washington, D.C., and Rehoboth Beach. Today, millions of visitors travel to this fabled part of the Delaware coastline to stroll down the iconic mile-long boardwalk and sunbathe at the beach.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is 121 miles from Washington, D.C., and a 129-mile drive from Philadelphia. The most popular time to visit is between May and August when the temperatures average between 64 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this is also the busiest and most expensive time to travel to Rehoboth. The shoulder seasons can be perfect for those who want to enjoy Rehoboth's charms without the crowds.
Visiting the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk is the heartbeat of this quaint Victorian-era resort town. After a day spent relaxing at the beach, head to the boardwalk for the best of Rehoboth's dining and entertainment. Families will want to beeline to Funland, one of the most beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks across America that opened in the 1960s and brims with technicolor rides and carnival games.
After you've worked up an appetite, stop by the Rehoboth favorite Grotto Pizza or enjoy seafood with an ocean view at Obie's by the Sea. No trip to Rehoboth is complete without a visit to Dolle's Candyland, which has been open on the boardwalk since 1927 and is famed for its saltwater taffy, caramel corn, fudge, and chocolate treats. You can also enjoy live performances at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, which hosts the Summer Concert Series.
The pink-hued Boardwalk Plaza Hotel occupies the perfect perch right on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. The grand Victorian-inspired hotel offers 84 rooms and suites, many of which boast fantastic vistas. Guests can enjoy the indoor-outdoor heated pool or savor delicious meals at Victoria's Restaurant. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves about the hotel: "SO clean, incredibly comfortable beds, amazing customer service and perfect location to the beach and boardwalk." If you want to enjoy all the boardwalk has to offer while being a little removed from the crowds, rent a private house in Rehoboth or the nearby Bethany Beach, a family-friendly, foodie heaven.