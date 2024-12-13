One Of America's Best Boardwalks Is A Delaware Gem Lined With Food, Shops, Games, And Ocean Views

For old-fashioned summer fun, look no further than Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is considered one of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns. Lining the charming town's wide sandy beach on the Atlantic Ocean is a bustling boardwalk, home to the family-friendly Funland amusement park, Dolle's Candyland, and the live music venue Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

Rehoboth Beach was originally founded in the mid-19th century as a summer Methodist camp. In 1873, the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk was built along the sand dunes. The town became known as the "Nation's Summer Capital" after a highway was completed in 1925, connecting Washington, D.C., and Rehoboth Beach. Today, millions of visitors travel to this fabled part of the Delaware coastline to stroll down the iconic mile-long boardwalk and sunbathe at the beach.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is 121 miles from Washington, D.C., and a 129-mile drive from Philadelphia. The most popular time to visit is between May and August when the temperatures average between 64 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this is also the busiest and most expensive time to travel to Rehoboth. The shoulder seasons can be perfect for those who want to enjoy Rehoboth's charms without the crowds.