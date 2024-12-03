Sleep In Your Very Own Historic Train Car At This Family-Friendly Indiana Hotel
The demand for unusual and boutique hotels is growing in the U.S., with more and more people seeking unique and memorable experiences for their much-needed vacations. From treehouses to submarines, or even hotels with views of the Northern Lights, just when you think you've seen it all, another uniquely themed accommodation springs up, which perfectly describes what the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Union Station, located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, offers. Imagine the thrill of spending a night onboard a real train in your own converted railway carriage room — it's a dream come true for children as well as adults who are still big kids at heart.
Trains have long captured the public's imagination, from iconic depictions in films like "Harry Potter," "Murder on the Orient Express," and "The Railway Children" to the nostalgic allure of steam engines and luxury streamliners. The sounds, smells, and sheer scale of these engineering marvels inspire awe and wonder. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel, guests can stay in one of 26 carefully converted Pullman train coach rooms, each equipped with king- or queen-size beds. The rooms are not part of a standalone area but are actually located on the second floor of the hotel, which resides within America's first Union Station. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the station's rich history is a big part of what makes these locomotive-themed rooms so special.
What to expect from your stay at the Crowne Plaza Hotel
For many people, sleeping in a bed onboard a real train is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The hotel features 273 guest rooms, with 26 of them housed within early 1900s train cars. These carriage rooms are part of three color-coded railway lines — red, blue, and green — and each room is named after celebrities and famous figures from the early 1900s, such as Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin. Adding to the whimsical and historic charm are the "ghost" statues scattered throughout the third floor, depicting people from a bygone era, like flappers or shoeshine boys.
The train carriage rooms blend modern comforts with the preserved details of their original design, which remain stationed on their original tracks. Spacious and warmly furnished, each room is designed to fit the unique shape of a train carriage — perhaps more elongated and slender than a typical hotel room — all while providing all the amenities of a traditional hotel room. Guests can expect en-suite bathrooms, air conditioning, coffee makers, and flat-screen TVs to ensure a comfortable stay.
Since the railway station is still active, the subtle hum of passing trains adds to the ambience, creating an authentic experience. The hotel itself retains many original features from its 1853 construction and opening, including industrial elements like exposed metal beams and brickwork, which now harmonize with plush carpets and cozy decor. The building's Romanesque Revival detailing, seen in the clock tower and huge stained-glass windows, adds another layer of character to the property. Guests can also enjoy traditional hotel amenities such as two restaurants, a swimming pool, a bar, and a fitness center. Due to the limited number of train carriage rooms, booking in advance is recommended, especially for special occasions.
Making the most of your stay
One of the biggest appeals of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Union Station is its prime downtown location. Guests are within close proximity to major Indianapolis landmarks such as the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Zoo, and Circle Centre Mall. The Mass Ave Cultural Arts District, along with museums, parks, music venues, and other entertainment options, ensures that there is something for every age and interest.
Indianapolis has an excellent reputation when it comes to dining and is perfect for foodies, whether you're seeking casual American classics or world cuisine. Over 80% of the downtown area's eateries are locally owned, making it the perfect place to enjoy food made close to home while supporting local businesses. For variety, head to scenic and artsy Massachusetts Avenue, less than a mile away from the hotel, where you'll find numerous local eateries. Short on time? The Massachusetts Avenue Food Tour offers a curated experience, letting you sample some of the best bites the city has to offer.
Indianapolis is said to be one of the best cities in America for craft beer aficionados, making it a must-visit for beer lovers. Exploring its numerous pubs, distillers, wineries, and breweries is one of the best ways to experience the city. Take advantage of the Indy Craft Pass to discover the best places for craft beer while also enjoying special offers, discounts, and even prizes.