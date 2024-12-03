Sleep In Your Very Own Historic Train Car At This Family-Friendly Indiana Hotel

The demand for unusual and boutique hotels is growing in the U.S., with more and more people seeking unique and memorable experiences for their much-needed vacations. From treehouses to submarines, or even hotels with views of the Northern Lights, just when you think you've seen it all, another uniquely themed accommodation springs up, which perfectly describes what the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Union Station, located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, offers. Imagine the thrill of spending a night onboard a real train in your own converted railway carriage room — it's a dream come true for children as well as adults who are still big kids at heart.

Trains have long captured the public's imagination, from iconic depictions in films like "Harry Potter," "Murder on the Orient Express," and "The Railway Children" to the nostalgic allure of steam engines and luxury streamliners. The sounds, smells, and sheer scale of these engineering marvels inspire awe and wonder. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel, guests can stay in one of 26 carefully converted Pullman train coach rooms, each equipped with king- or queen-size beds. The rooms are not part of a standalone area but are actually located on the second floor of the hotel, which resides within America's first Union Station. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the station's rich history is a big part of what makes these locomotive-themed rooms so special.