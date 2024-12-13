A Top Attraction In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Very Unique Adults-Only Amusement Park

For military-themed video game aficionados looking to make their experience just a bit more real — short of taking live fire, of course — a unique attraction in the Georgia mountains might offer just the ticket. How about getting behind the wheel of a real-life tank and finishing off a driving lesson by crushing an actual car?

Yup, it's a thing. At Tank Town USA in Blue Ridge, Georgia, visitors can drive a real, military-grade tank, and use it to crush a vehicle at the end of the drive. A new addition to the program at this unique, adults-only amusement park is now the option to add a real M-1919 machine gun to the experience. After crushing a car, visitors can fire off a few rounds in the safe confines of a shooting range. Taking in the experience behind the wheel of a tank could be a destination all its own, or part of a more "wholesome" visit to the area, where a family-friendly train ride could also find its way onto the vacation agenda.