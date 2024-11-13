Experience Outdoor Adventures And Family-Friendly Escapes In Georgia's Mountains
Georgia is a diverse state rich with natural beauty, historic landmarks, and cultural depth. From the artsy and vibrant city of Atlanta with its incredible culinary scene and world-class museums to Savannah, Georgia's oldest city that is walkable and full of lush gardens, the state has something for everyone. Georgia's Civil War history also highlights its significance in shaping the South. Adairsville, a small town in Bartow County at the foothills of the Oothcalooga Valley, offers a unique glimpse into this heritage. Originally settled by a Scotsman who married a Cherokee woman, Adairsville later became known for its role in the cotton industry during the Industrial Revolution.
Known for its small-town hospitality, Adairsville is a family-friendly destination where history comes to life, with landmarks tied to the Great Locomotive Chase and a charming historic district of antebellum houses and churches. The town gained fame on the TV show "BBQ Pitmasters," and visitors won't want to miss Character's Famous BBQ restaurant, serving award-winning meats. Located just under a two-hour drive away from Atlanta, Adairsville is a perfect day trip or long weekend destination to experience quaint Victorian streets and locomotive heritage.
Discover the historic side of Adairsville
Adairville's historic landmarks, named on the National Register of Historic Places, capture the imaginations of visitors of all ages. The Adairsville Depot History Museum and Welcome Center is free to visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday (and an hour longer on Saturday). It offers insights into the town's role in the Great Locomotive Chase and early peach trade. The town's 170-acre historic district is filled with picturesque churches and period buildings, popular with history buffs and photographers alike. The photogenic downtown area features local shops, restaurants, and antique stores where you can pick up unique souvenirs.
Visit during the first weekend of October to experience the Great Locomotive Chase Festival, a tradition since 1968 celebrating Adairsville's Civil War history. The three-day event includes live music, food vendors, entertainment, and a parade in Adairville's central square. As a family-friendly destination, Adairsville offers a blend of historic landmarks and outdoor adventure. At Manning Mill Park, visitors can enjoy a leisurely 1.3-mile loop around the park's greenery and lake. The town is also about a 1.5-hour drive away from the Blue Ridge Mountains, where you can take a scenic, family-friendly train ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway to see gorgeous fall foliage.
Stay at the iconic Barnsley Resort in Adairsville
Consider a stay at the renowned Barnsley Resort, a 3,000-acre abode offering family-friendly and luxury experiences in a picturesque setting. The resort was built around existing 19th-century manor house ruins, adding a historic feel to the property. The stunning manor house and its elaborate gardens are beautifully lit and rumored to be haunted, adding a unique allure. The Barnsley Gardens are part of the North Georgia Garden Trail, making it an ideal family outing, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Barnsley Resort offers a variety of outdoor activities, including clay pigeon shooting, axe-throwing, archery, and horseback riding. Guests can unwind at the spa or enjoy garden-to-table dining at the Woodlands Grill restaurant overlooking the golf course. Rice House serves Southern favorites in a cozy setting, while the resort's Beer Garden provides a casual outdoor dining experience with a focus on BBQ. With genuine Southern hospitality, Barnsley Resort is a showcase of Georgia's rich history in a characterful countryside location. The Fazio Course is a popular golf course set within the resort's impeccably maintained grounds. Choose between a 9-hole or 18-hole course and book a tee slot online. Guests can also enjoy catch-and-release fishing on the nearby lake, adding to the variety of outdoor pursuits available. For another gorgeous stay, try the luxurious island resort, The Cloister, for an extravagant getaway off Georgia's stunning coast.