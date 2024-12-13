A Thriving Club In North Myrtle Beach Is A Community Fixture Known As 'The Home Of The Shag'

Known for happy, seaside towns like Beaufort and festival-filled beach havens like Folly Beach, South Carolina's coastline is a beacon for visitors looking to unwind. If your particular jam is grooving to iconic Motown and R&B hits, then head to North Myrtle Beach, where you can wear the floor out to these vintage, "beach music" classics. Just a few minutes by foot from Ocean Drive on Main Street, you'll find Fat Harold's, a lively club that first opened its doors in 1962 and became the indisputable the home of "The Shag," an upbeat partner-dance birthed in Atlantic beach party spots back in the 1940s.

The popular haunt is a community fixture that gives patrons a chance to revisit a golden era in music, while keeping Shag dancing alive with nightly parties and free classes. Here, you'll see (mostly older) crowds coupling up, stepping, and sliding the night away. As the late, long-time Shag instructor Jeppy McDowell explained on YouTube, Shag dancing has roots in Jitterbug dancing and the Lindy Hop, but in tandem with the laid-back lifestyle of beach towns in the region, the dance evolved into a more leisurely version of the two.

Back then, teens at Fat Harold's boogied to songs played on jukeboxes, but today this landmark keeps the musical memories alive on the decks, with a full rotation of local DJs.