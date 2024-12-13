An Under-The-Radar Oregon City Park Was Named One Of The Most Beautiful On The Entire West Coast
In the Pacific Northwest, mother nature's gifts are ever present. This is true even in a metropolis like Portland, Oregon. Here, you'll find the largest urban forest in the U.S. with some of the state's prettiest trails, as well as the best Japanese garden outside of Japan. There's also a hidden gem where one can revel in the outdoors and savor the crisp Portlandia air: Laurelhurst Park. Located in Laurelhurst, one of the Rose City's many neighborhoods, it has previously been referred to as the most beautiful on the West Coast.
Although Laurelhurst Park was bestowed with this honor in 1919, the distinction has arguably stood the test of time. With its vast number of Douglas firs, redwoods, and other tree species, the 31-acre site is a verdant oasis bursting with foliage. Ultimately, visitors will feel as if they are far and away from the city. Another highlight is a dazzling pond, with ducks and other wildlife. Beyond its beauty, Laurelhurst Park is culturally significant.
Notably, it was designed by Emanuel Tillman Mische, the brainchild behind Portland's Mt. Tabor Park. Therefore, it might not be surprising to learn that Laurelhurst Park is on the National Register of Historic Places. If this wasn't enough, visitors are presented with several amenities that will enhance their experience. In short, you won't regret adding this city landmark to your itinerary.
Ideas for how to spend a day at Laurelhurst Park in Portland, Oregon
Whether you crave respite or movement, Laurelhurst Park is the Portland destination for you. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "This place is great for mingling, doing yoga or just people watching. Highly recommend." If weather permits, there are ample grassy areas for a picnic. Bring a blanket (like this one), snacks, and a book to enjoy the lush landscapes. Note that benches and picnic tables are also available. Those who want to walk or jog can take advantage of Laurelhurst Park's paved path. If these activities don't appeal to you, how about biking?
If you need a bike during your time in Portland, you can rent one at a low cost with the BIKETOWN app. Prefer skateboarding? You're in luck; visitors will find a small skate park onsite. Likewise, sport enthusiasts will be happy to learn that Laurelhurst Park features several courts, including for pickleball, volleyball, basketball and more. Don't hesitate to bring your fur baby along with you. There is an off-leash area where they can delight in Laurelhurst Park's offerings. And of course, it wouldn't be a park without a playground.
At the time of this writing, Laurelhurst Park is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Restrooms are available, and street parking can be found in the surrounding area. Tripadvisor reviewers say there is never a wrong time to visit Laurelhurst Park. In the spring, burgeoning flora and fauna are on display, and in the winter, there's snow-covered vistas. Summer heralds the annual Water Lantern Festival, celebrated at Laurelhurst Park's pond. Thus, each season has its rewards
Explore Laurelhurst and other neighborhoods by Laurelhurst Park in Portland, Oregon
You can easily spend hours at Laurelhurst Park. However, for those who are looking for more to do nearby, there's plenty. If you're visiting or are new to Portland, stroll Laurelhurst. In this designated historic district, you'll discover architecturally stunning homes that capture the city's vintage charm. You could also make your way to the nearby Buckman neighborhood for Lone Fir Cemetery. This Idyllic park-like site has hauntingly beautiful graves, many of which date back to the 1800s.
If you know anything about Portland, you know it's a mecca for coffee enthusiasts. Oblique Coffee Roasters is a short walk from Laurelhurst Park, making it the ideal place for a caffeine break. Despite its proximity to Laurelhurst, Oblique Coffee Roasters is actually located in Kerns, known as America's coolest neighborhood with a walkable small town feel. It's home to eateries like City State Diner and Bakery, a delicious spot for breakfast or brunch, and the award-winning Ken's Artisan Pizza.
Additionally, you'll find Laurelhurst Theater in Kerns. Built in 1923, you catch a film here after a nature-filled day at Laurelhurst Park. Less than a 10-minute drive away is Hawthorne. If you're planning a picnic, stop by Grand Central Bakery for a sandwich and baked goods to take with you to Laurelhurst Park.