An Under-The-Radar Oregon City Park Was Named One Of The Most Beautiful On The Entire West Coast

In the Pacific Northwest, mother nature's gifts are ever present. This is true even in a metropolis like Portland, Oregon. Here, you'll find the largest urban forest in the U.S. with some of the state's prettiest trails, as well as the best Japanese garden outside of Japan. There's also a hidden gem where one can revel in the outdoors and savor the crisp Portlandia air: Laurelhurst Park. Located in Laurelhurst, one of the Rose City's many neighborhoods, it has previously been referred to as the most beautiful on the West Coast.

Although Laurelhurst Park was bestowed with this honor in 1919, the distinction has arguably stood the test of time. With its vast number of Douglas firs, redwoods, and other tree species, the 31-acre site is a verdant oasis bursting with foliage. Ultimately, visitors will feel as if they are far and away from the city. Another highlight is a dazzling pond, with ducks and other wildlife. Beyond its beauty, Laurelhurst Park is culturally significant.

Notably, it was designed by Emanuel Tillman Mische, the brainchild behind Portland's Mt. Tabor Park. Therefore, it might not be surprising to learn that Laurelhurst Park is on the National Register of Historic Places. If this wasn't enough, visitors are presented with several amenities that will enhance their experience. In short, you won't regret adding this city landmark to your itinerary.