Wild Horses Freely Roam Along Stretches Of Scenic North Carolina Coast In This Gorgeous Town

North Carolina's coast hosts a variety of wandering wildlife, but none so remarkable as the wild horses roaming the beautiful and secluded beaches of the Outer Banks near the town of Corolla. These horses have enjoyed more than 500 years of peaceful residence alongside the ocean waves. Even though their exact origins remain a mystery, the herds continue to live and thrive unbothered in these unique beaches as the state's official horse.

Corolla — a town that has been called an "ideal family vacation destination" by the Outer Banks' site — is located near the Currituck Sound lagoon. This historic village in the East Coast is filled with many opportunities, including the Whalehead Club or the Currituck Beach Lighthouse, for travelers wishing to freshen up on some history. It also offers a variety of luxurious boutiques, shops, and different stops for acquiring souvenirs. There are many dining options certain to cater to even the most demanding of taste buds.

Watersports and outdoor activities are also big on Corolla. The kayak tours through Currituck Sound are perfect for those sporty and adventurous travelers, while those interested in natural history and science can visit the Center for Wildlife Education. Most travelers, however, come to Corolla to seeking the special safaris where you are guaranteed to spend an unforgettable day surrounded by the Spanish mustangs of the Outer Banks.