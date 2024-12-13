Wild Horses Freely Roam Along Stretches Of Scenic North Carolina Coast In This Gorgeous Town
North Carolina's coast hosts a variety of wandering wildlife, but none so remarkable as the wild horses roaming the beautiful and secluded beaches of the Outer Banks near the town of Corolla. These horses have enjoyed more than 500 years of peaceful residence alongside the ocean waves. Even though their exact origins remain a mystery, the herds continue to live and thrive unbothered in these unique beaches as the state's official horse.
Corolla — a town that has been called an "ideal family vacation destination" by the Outer Banks' site — is located near the Currituck Sound lagoon. This historic village in the East Coast is filled with many opportunities, including the Whalehead Club or the Currituck Beach Lighthouse, for travelers wishing to freshen up on some history. It also offers a variety of luxurious boutiques, shops, and different stops for acquiring souvenirs. There are many dining options certain to cater to even the most demanding of taste buds.
Watersports and outdoor activities are also big on Corolla. The kayak tours through Currituck Sound are perfect for those sporty and adventurous travelers, while those interested in natural history and science can visit the Center for Wildlife Education. Most travelers, however, come to Corolla to seeking the special safaris where you are guaranteed to spend an unforgettable day surrounded by the Spanish mustangs of the Outer Banks.
Engage in horse-watching while supporting the protection of the herds
The wild horses of Corolla are said to have survived settlers' shipwrecks back in the 1500s. Both state authorities and the The Corolla Wild Horse Fund have made sure that the herds and their habitat are protected through several initiatives, such as allowing visitors to sponsor a horse. There are also some simple guidelines horse-watchers need to be mindful of. For example, keeping a safe distance and avoiding disturbing the horses will guarantee a pleasant experience for animals and humans alike.
Corolla Wild Horse Tours are a good choice for some close encounters with the mustangs. During the experience, expert guides will share their knowledge regarding the history of the wild herds and Corolla. Customers on TripAdvisor have rated the tour with the max score, mentioning "how knowledgeable the guides are, and how enjoyable the adventure is." Before you go, know that Corolla Wild Horse Tours operates from inside Bob's Wild Horse Tours during the fall.
What else to do when visiting historic Corolla
After watching the mustangs, head back to town and enjoy the many other attractions that historic Corolla offers. Head to the Corolla Village Market & Kind Cup Coffee Shop to enjoy some local art and crafts while indulging in a nice cup of hot coffee. The place is also home to an art gallery that's ready to impress visitors, and the historic building that houses the market and shop adds a quaint charm.
Then, you can head to The Whalehead Club, which was established in the 1920s as a hunting retreat. Nowadays, it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the magnificent, 39-acre property. At sundown, engage in the Twilight tour, which includes a free wine tasting experience, or take part in the Moonlight Ghost Tour for some creepy tales of ghosts haunting the manor.
A third great option for those history buffs is the Currituck Beach Lighthouse. Built in 1875, visitors can climb the 220 steps to the top of the lighthouse for some of the "best views in the northern Outer Banks," according to visitors on Google Reviews. There is also a museum shop on site that's perfect for stocking up on souvenirs. Corolla is certainly one of North Carolina's best beach paradises for those wishing to learn more about the history of the U.S. East Coast, indulge in some shopping, or marvel in the beauty of the wild horses.