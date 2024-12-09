Guests Are Warning People To Avoid Visiting Disney Parks This Holiday Season For One Reason
When you enter California's Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World in Florida, you are transported to an enchanted universe where it seems like everything and anything is possible. The theme park's further the fantasy throughout the holiday season. Beginning in early November, Disney pulls out all the stops to transform these destinations into winter wonderlands.The only downside to this? The crowds.
In the midst of the 2024 holiday season, several guests have taken to social media to bemoan the throngs of people at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Nevertheless, if this does not deter you from wanting to experience the merry delight at the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World, here's what you should know before making reservations.
Tips for planning a holiday visit to Disney parks
At the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, twinkling lights, elaborate Christmas decorations, and fake snow, create a wondrous seasonal atmosphere for little ones and grown-ups alike. Additionally, events such as Disney Jollywood Nights are one of many reasons to visit Walt Disney World during the holidays. However, if overcrowding is a concern, there are a few hacks to escape the masses. A word of advice? Don't go to the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World the same week as Christmas or on Christmas day as you will encounter peak crowding.
On Reddit, many users say they regret making this decision when they went to Walt Disney World. Instead, opt to go to either destination the first few weeks of December. While you will still encounter a lot of people, it will not be as bad as the period between Christmas and New Years. Note that there are several crowd calendars available online. These tools predict the crowd levels at the parks for a specific day and can assist in planning your holiday visit.
Moreover, make sure to create an itinerary. If you know what rides you want to go, the food you want to indulge in and so on, navigating the parks and crowds will be easier. You'll also want to download the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World's respective apps. Among the perks, they provide wait-times for rides and allow users to purchase lightning lane passes, a fantastic offering to avoid long ride lines.
How and when you can beat the crowds
The Disney parks may be jam-packed with guests amid the holidays but the truth is, overcrowding is an ever-present issue. Whether visiting during the Christmas season or not, consider arriving at the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World before they open for the day. Although the rides are closed, guests are permitted into the theme parks. This gives them an advantage to rope drop, which means they can access the rides immediately when operating hours commence.
For those who want to avoid crowds altogether, Disneyland suggests visiting in the fall or winter (after the holidays). On the other hand, consider taking that trip to Walt Disney World in September. That said, if you do encounter overwhelming crowds, there are several spots within the Disney parks for respite. For instance, Disneyland is home to Main Street Cinema, where you can sit a spell and enjoy animated shorts such as "Steamboat Willie." In Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, there is a scenic outdoor area near Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square.
This is all to say that crowds are inevitable but there are ways to make your time at the Disney parks more enjoyable. For more Disney tips, read about the common mistakes you don't want to make as a first-time visitor to Disney World and the rides that aren't actually worth waiting in a long line for.