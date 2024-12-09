Guests Are Warning People To Avoid Visiting Disney Parks This Holiday Season For One Reason

At the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, twinkling lights, elaborate Christmas decorations, and fake snow, create a wondrous seasonal atmosphere for little ones and grown-ups alike. Additionally, events such as Disney Jollywood Nights are one of many reasons to visit Walt Disney World during the holidays. However, if overcrowding is a concern, there are a few hacks to escape the masses. A word of advice? Don't go to the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World the same week as Christmas or on Christmas day as you will encounter peak crowding.

On Reddit, many users say they regret making this decision when they went to Walt Disney World. Instead, opt to go to either destination the first few weeks of December. While you will still encounter a lot of people, it will not be as bad as the period between Christmas and New Years. Note that there are several crowd calendars available online. These tools predict the crowd levels at the parks for a specific day and can assist in planning your holiday visit.

Moreover, make sure to create an itinerary. If you know what rides you want to go, the food you want to indulge in and so on, navigating the parks and crowds will be easier. You'll also want to download the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World's respective apps. Among the perks, they provide wait-times for rides and allow users to purchase lightning lane passes, a fantastic offering to avoid long ride lines.