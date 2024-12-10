Canada's High-Speed Sled Ride Is One Of The Oldest And Best Winter Attractions In The Country
Seeking an unforgettable winter adventure? Look no further than Québec City's Au 1884, a classic Canadian attraction that has stood the test of time for over 135 years. As one of Canada's oldest and most cherished activities, this high-speed toboggan slide combines the nostalgia of simpler times with modern-day thrills. Au 1884 is located right in the heart of Old Québec City, a must-see destination that is especially magical in the colder months. This timeless sled run is a quintessential activity that captures the charm of winter in the north.
Located in eastern Canada, Québec City is rich with history and beauty that you simply have to see to believe. As the only city surrounded by fortification walls north of Mexico, it has breathtaking old-world architecture that whisks you back in time. Its convenient location makes it the perfect weekend getaway from Montreal, just two and a half hours away by car. It's also just over an hour-long flight from Toronto and New York. Québec shares a U.S. land border with New England, also making it easy to access by car. If you're planning a road trip, be sure to travel from Québec City to Canada's capital city of Ottawa, where you can glide through a winter wonderland on the world's largest natural ice skating rink, the Rideau Canal. A world of adventure awaits this winter, so let the planning begin.
Soar down Québec City's legendary toboggan slide
Québec City's century-old slide has been thrilling locals and visitors alike since the year 1884, hence its name, Au 1884. It's visited by thousands of people each season between mid-December and mid-March. The attraction is situated next to the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, famous for being the world's most photographed hotel. It also overlooks the picturesque Saint Lawrence River. The wooden slide hurtles down an 800-foot icy slope along the historic Dufferin Terrace at speeds of up to 43.5 miles per hour. There are multiple slides side by side, so you can race your friends all the way down. Be prepared to feel the frosty Canadian wind in your hair; we'd highly recommend wearing a "toque," the local word for a warm, brimless hat.
Visitors of all ages can ride the toboggan slide, but children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Up to four people can board the sled at one time, but remember, the more weight that is on your sled, the faster it will go! Wait times for the slide tend to be longer at peak periods of the season (for example, during the holidays or Québec City's iconic Winter Carnival in February). It may also close without notice due to inclement weather, so keep your eyes on the attraction's social media pages for potential closures on the day of your visit. Once you've made the most of your time on the slide, head to the kiosk for a warm beverage, maple treat, and croissant sandwich.
Essential winter activities in Québec City
There are so many incredible things to do in Québec City in the wintertime. This city is known for embracing the cold and making snowy Canadian winters part of its culture and identity. Winter in Québec City has an undeniably dreamy glow, making it one of the best romantic winter getaways for cold weather lovers. Old Québec City is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it is simply breathtaking this time of year, with 400-year-old colonial architecture covered in snow and adorned with twinkling lights. Petit-Champlain is one of the oldest shopping districts in North America, and you're bound to find many unique treasures to take home. Old Québec City is also home to various museums, art galleries, and luxurious accommodations for a cozy overnight stay.
As one of the earliest European settlements this side of the Atlantic, Québec City has a distinctly European feeling. It's one of the top cities to visit if you love Paris, thanks to its authentic French-Canadian way of life. Québec City boasts world-class restaurants serving up local cuisine and bustling coffee houses that embrace Parisian cafe culture. The city and surrounding area is home to fantastic Nordic spas to soak and unwind on those extra frosty days. If you're prepared to bundle up and venture outdoors, you'll be spoiled for choice with scenic trails for leisurely strolling, hiking, skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. For more downhill thrills, head to the nearby snow tubing, skiing, and snowboard runs. You won't run out of things to do in Québec City, no matter the season.