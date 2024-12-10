Canada's High-Speed Sled Ride Is One Of The Oldest And Best Winter Attractions In The Country

Seeking an unforgettable winter adventure? Look no further than Québec City's Au 1884, a classic Canadian attraction that has stood the test of time for over 135 years. As one of Canada's oldest and most cherished activities, this high-speed toboggan slide combines the nostalgia of simpler times with modern-day thrills. Au 1884 is located right in the heart of Old Québec City, a must-see destination that is especially magical in the colder months. This timeless sled run is a quintessential activity that captures the charm of winter in the north.

Located in eastern Canada, Québec City is rich with history and beauty that you simply have to see to believe. As the only city surrounded by fortification walls north of Mexico, it has breathtaking old-world architecture that whisks you back in time. Its convenient location makes it the perfect weekend getaway from Montreal, just two and a half hours away by car. It's also just over an hour-long flight from Toronto and New York. Québec shares a U.S. land border with New England, also making it easy to access by car. If you're planning a road trip, be sure to travel from Québec City to Canada's capital city of Ottawa, where you can glide through a winter wonderland on the world's largest natural ice skating rink, the Rideau Canal. A world of adventure awaits this winter, so let the planning begin.