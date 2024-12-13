Is Rick Steves Wrong About Winter In Scandinavia?

According to Rick Steves, traveling to Scandinavia in winter is a dreadful idea. In his typically entertaining style, the veteran travel writer and European vacation expert states on his website that, during the cold-weather months, "Scandinavia's metabolism slows down like a hibernating bear's" and that "nighttime will draw the shades on your sightseeing well before dinner." And he certainly has a point. Though Scandinavia is the land of the midnight sun in summertime, darkness rules during the winter, with the sun never rising in some of the most northerly cities. Moreover, the weather is sub-zero across the Scandinavian countries for most of the winter.

But despite the freezing temperatures and the endless darkness, there are plenty of amazing things to see and do in Scandinavia in the winter and some things you can only experience in the coldest months of the year. Risky as it is to contradict Steves when it comes to traveling, winter may just be the perfect time to explore the snow-covered landscapes of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

From cross-country skiing and dog-sled rides to the unbeatably cozy, uniquely Scandi concepts of fika and hygge, winter in Northern Europe offers an experience like no other. And that's before we start to talk about the mind-bending electric light show that fills the night sky in the Arctic Circle, the aurora borealis. A winter vacation to Scandinavia is full of the unusual and unexpected.