Is Rick Steves Wrong About Winter In Scandinavia?
According to Rick Steves, traveling to Scandinavia in winter is a dreadful idea. In his typically entertaining style, the veteran travel writer and European vacation expert states on his website that, during the cold-weather months, "Scandinavia's metabolism slows down like a hibernating bear's" and that "nighttime will draw the shades on your sightseeing well before dinner." And he certainly has a point. Though Scandinavia is the land of the midnight sun in summertime, darkness rules during the winter, with the sun never rising in some of the most northerly cities. Moreover, the weather is sub-zero across the Scandinavian countries for most of the winter.
But despite the freezing temperatures and the endless darkness, there are plenty of amazing things to see and do in Scandinavia in the winter and some things you can only experience in the coldest months of the year. Risky as it is to contradict Steves when it comes to traveling, winter may just be the perfect time to explore the snow-covered landscapes of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
From cross-country skiing and dog-sled rides to the unbeatably cozy, uniquely Scandi concepts of fika and hygge, winter in Northern Europe offers an experience like no other. And that's before we start to talk about the mind-bending electric light show that fills the night sky in the Arctic Circle, the aurora borealis. A winter vacation to Scandinavia is full of the unusual and unexpected.
Witness the northern lights, huskies, and frozen forests
As one of nature's most extraordinary natural phenomena, the aurora borealis is worth planning your Scandinavian travels around. During the winter, when the sun sets early, the sky burns with fiery shapes and colorful strands of neon electricity in a spectacular display that has to be seen to be believed. Finding the northern lights can be a challenge, even during the winter, but heading to Abisko in Sweden or the Lofoten Islands in Norway gives you the best chance. Some of the best hotels to see the northern lights are also in Scandinavia, making the region a stunning choice for aurora chasers.
Heading north to places like Luleå in Sweden or Tromsø in Norway also offers the opportunity to get to know some of Scandinavia's cutest inhabitants, its gorgeous husky dogs. Dog sledding used to be the most common form of transportation in the Arctic Circle, and while planes and snowmobiles have taken their place, sled dogs remain a wonderful way to get around some of the most remote and beautiful spots in the world.
Winter is also a great time to explore the stunning natural beauty of Scandinavia's wilderness. From frozen forests and icy lakes to craggy mountain peaks, the wonderful landscapes of the region are only made more beautiful when covered with snow. Cross-country skiing is a popular pastime and one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors, while snowshoe hiking is another fun and unusual way to take on snow-covered trails.
Partake in Scandinavian rituals in the winter
Of course, enjoying the Scandinavian winter doesn't have to involve intrepid adventures to the icy north. There are plenty of wonderful ways to have fun that don't involve snow, ice, and exertion. Sauna culture is at the heart of the Scandinavian response to the coldest months of the year, making the region one of the best destinations for a wellness vacation. Saunas can be found in almost every town and city in the area, but the Ribersborgs Kallbadhus in Malmö, Sweden, is especially worth traveling for. Situated on a long wooden pier thrown out into the Øresund Strait, this historical wooden bathhouse features six saunas, two open-air seawater pools, and wood-fired hot tubs. Men and women bathe separately, and nudity is mandatory, so leave your inhibitions at the door. The combination of hot sauna and freezing seawater is incredible and leaves you vibrating with life and energy in a way that's hard to beat.
The untranslatable concepts of fika and hygge are also fundamental to winter in Scandinavia. The delightful Swedish custom of fika is, on a basic level, the act of enjoying warm coffee and sweet pastries with friends, but it is more about the feeling of taking a break and enjoying quality time with others. Hygge is another word that's hard to describe in English. Originating in Denmark, the concept is all about being cozy and comfortable, wrapping up and staying warm and protected from the outside world. Immersing yourself in these concepts is part of what makes winter in Scandinavia such a unique time to visit, despite what Rick Steves may think.