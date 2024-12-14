Snowy Slopes And Cozy Vibes Make A Picture-Perfect Getaway At This Quaint Resort In Michigan

Being surrounded by the Great Lakes makes Michigan seem like an ideal summertime destination, but it may surprise you that there are a lot of ways to make the best of winter in Michigan, too. Although the state isn't home to any dramatic mountain ranges or epic views, it still has some of the best skiing destinations in the Midwest. The family-owned slopes at Bittersweet Resort are situated in the town of Otsego, located between Holland, a town on Lake Michigan bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm, and Kalamazoo, the southern Michigan home of one of the state's most famous craft breweries, Bell's.

Bittersweet is located at 600 River Road and opens daily during the season, which begins when it's cold enough to make snow or when snow falls — whichever comes first. On the resort's website, you can find a daily snow report to stay up to date on how much fresh snow has fallen and which slopes are open for visitors. Additionally, Bittersweet publishes daily and seasonal lift ticket prices, as well as holiday rates, and information on how to rent skis and snowboards, get group tickets, and reserve lessons. However, all sales take place on-site at the resort. If you are military personnel, a senior citizen, or if you're bringing children under 7 years old, ask about discounts.