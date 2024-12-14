Snowy Slopes And Cozy Vibes Make A Picture-Perfect Getaway At This Quaint Resort In Michigan
Being surrounded by the Great Lakes makes Michigan seem like an ideal summertime destination, but it may surprise you that there are a lot of ways to make the best of winter in Michigan, too. Although the state isn't home to any dramatic mountain ranges or epic views, it still has some of the best skiing destinations in the Midwest. The family-owned slopes at Bittersweet Resort are situated in the town of Otsego, located between Holland, a town on Lake Michigan bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm, and Kalamazoo, the southern Michigan home of one of the state's most famous craft breweries, Bell's.
Bittersweet is located at 600 River Road and opens daily during the season, which begins when it's cold enough to make snow or when snow falls — whichever comes first. On the resort's website, you can find a daily snow report to stay up to date on how much fresh snow has fallen and which slopes are open for visitors. Additionally, Bittersweet publishes daily and seasonal lift ticket prices, as well as holiday rates, and information on how to rent skis and snowboards, get group tickets, and reserve lessons. However, all sales take place on-site at the resort. If you are military personnel, a senior citizen, or if you're bringing children under 7 years old, ask about discounts.
For families and locals, the lodge and slopes make for a fun day or afternoon
On Tripadvisor, travelers rate Bittersweet Resort as a great place to ski and snowboard and the number one thing to do in Otsego. In particular, several reviewers suggest that Bittersweet is an ideal place to learn how to navigate the slopes. Easily accessible from several nearby cities, it is a convenient escape for mid-week skiing or a quick day trip. With 20 ski runs catering to beginners and more experienced skiers alike, as well as six chair lifts and two rope tows, there's variety for every level and background. (If you're still waffling between skiing and snowboarding, wondering which is easier to learn, we can help with that.)
Whether it's your first time or you just need a little refresher course, Bittersweet has a private instructor, group lessons, and kids' programs to help. The Student Ski Club for children ages 7 to 18 gives kids discounted tickets for the junior lifts. They can also have their skill evaluated to obtain a tag for more difficult lifts. The club card includes one ski lesson, with additional lessons available at a discounted rate.
Inside the lodge, the Fireside Lounge offers a full-service bar, snacks, TVs, live music, and, of course, a roaring fire. A coffee shop, outdoor grill, and cafeteria round out the options for taking a chill-out break between lifts.