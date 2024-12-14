Here's How TSA Really Feels About That Viral Security Tray Trend At The Airport
At this point, there's no question of how much TikTok has become the holy grail of travel hacks and offbeat trends. Sure, it's given us brilliant tips for making economy flights comfier and saving money on accommodations. But for every useful nugget of advice, there's a trend that veers straight into absurdity. In addition to the head-scratching "raw dogging" flight trend, there's also the so-called "airport tray aesthetic." Surprisingly, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) isn't shutting it down. In fact, they're weirdly fine with it — provided that you don't turn the security line into a photoshoot, of course.
If you haven't stumbled across this niche corner of TikTok, let's catch you up. The airport tray aesthetic is exactly what it sounds like: travelers carefully arranging their carry-on items in a TSA tray for the perfect shot. Think the classic "what's in my bag" trend, but make it designer, travel-themed, and as curated as an influencer's Instagram feed. Bonus points if you can squeeze in the latest AirPods, a fancy passport holder, and the trendiest skincare minis. It's part humblebrag, part performance art, and 100% questionable.
It's easy to assume that TSA agents, already dealing with forgotten laptops and forbidden carry-on items, would be the first to shut this down, but they're surprisingly very tolerant — as long as it doesn't disrupt the rest of the screening process. In other words, go ahead and curate your tray, but don't hold up the line, and make sure you are still following the 311 liquid rule and using a regulation-sized baggie (duh).
TSA doesn't mind if you choose to decorate your trays
If you've decided to jump on the airport tray aesthetic bandwagon, rest easy — it won't land you in hot water with TSA, and no TSA officer will pull you aside for additional screening. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed to ABC News that they know of the trend, and, surprisingly, they're not against it. "As long as the staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues," they said. Their only request? Don't lose track of essentials like your ID and passport in your quest for the perfect shot.
Proving just how unbothered it is, TSA's social media team even got in on the fun. It shared an empty tray on Instagram, inviting trendsetters to Photoshop their items onto it. But for those who still want to go full influencer in the security line, the agency has some nifty advice: "[F]or those participating in bin art, please create your personal-item charcuteries after completing the screening process. Because holding up the line is not very demure."
Airport authorities are chiming in, too. Kim Kuehler, a communications manager at Tulsa International Airport — which also made an Instagram post inspired by the trend — shared some practical advice. "We kindly ask that travelers come prepared with an idea of how they'd like to stage their photos before arriving at the airport to keep things moving smoothly," she told ABC News. "It's also important to step aside and out of the way of other passengers when taking pictures." And so, let the airport tray aesthetic trend live on! But keep in mind: Get your shot quickly, and don't test the patience of everyone around you.