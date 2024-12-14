Here's How TSA Really Feels About That Viral Security Tray Trend At The Airport

At this point, there's no question of how much TikTok has become the holy grail of travel hacks and offbeat trends. Sure, it's given us brilliant tips for making economy flights comfier and saving money on accommodations. But for every useful nugget of advice, there's a trend that veers straight into absurdity. In addition to the head-scratching "raw dogging" flight trend, there's also the so-called "airport tray aesthetic." Surprisingly, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) isn't shutting it down. In fact, they're weirdly fine with it — provided that you don't turn the security line into a photoshoot, of course.

If you haven't stumbled across this niche corner of TikTok, let's catch you up. The airport tray aesthetic is exactly what it sounds like: travelers carefully arranging their carry-on items in a TSA tray for the perfect shot. Think the classic "what's in my bag" trend, but make it designer, travel-themed, and as curated as an influencer's Instagram feed. Bonus points if you can squeeze in the latest AirPods, a fancy passport holder, and the trendiest skincare minis. It's part humblebrag, part performance art, and 100% questionable.

It's easy to assume that TSA agents, already dealing with forgotten laptops and forbidden carry-on items, would be the first to shut this down, but they're surprisingly very tolerant — as long as it doesn't disrupt the rest of the screening process. In other words, go ahead and curate your tray, but don't hold up the line, and make sure you are still following the 311 liquid rule and using a regulation-sized baggie (duh).