Explore The Largest Natural History Collection In The World At This Washington D.C. Attraction

In the world's largest and most popular natural history museum, you can touch the tooth of a saber-toothed tiger, be dazzled by a $250 million dollar blue diamond, and discover what you'd look like as an early human. Covering the equivalent of 18 football fields, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is packed with amazing objects and interactive experiences that help explain our natural world. View meteors and learn about our planet and solar system, stand next to dinosaur skeletons that are millions of years old, marvel at the size of a giant squid and right whale, and see what a snow leopard's fur looks like up close.

The Natural History Museum is one of the 21 museums of the Smithsonian Institution, which preserves a range of American and world heritage. It, along with others like the Air and Space Museum and the African-American Museum, are free and family-friendly. On the National Mall, steps from the White House, the Natural History Museum does have one exception: The Butterfly Pavillion is $8 for adults and timed tickets are required. It's always 80 degrees in the pavilion where hundreds of butterflies fly freely around lush tropical foliage and sometimes land on visitors.

Whether you're fascinated by insects, geology, evolution, or mammals, you'll find exhibit after exhibit and hall after hall of compelling displays that surprise, inform, and engage even the most museum-shy visitor. It's no wonder that Washington, D.C. is one of Rick Steves' top American cities for visitors.