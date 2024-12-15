Creativity Blooms Through Intricate Topiary Art At This South Carolina Garden And Tourist Spot
It all started with a gas-powered hedge trimmer and a plant discarded from a nearby nursery. Since then, the Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden has bloomed into a South Carolina destination for garden lovers.
Giant junipers cut into the billowing sails of a ship. A staggering cypress sculpted into a fishbone. Boxwoods that arch and undulate. These are some of the whimsical creations at the Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden. The unusual techniques used to shape and landscape these trees rival those used in one of the most beautiful gardens in the world. Within its three small acres, the garden has about 150 topiary creations. This is the artistic vision of Pearl Fryar, a self-taught horticulturist. He made his home on the property in 1978 and grew the garden of his dreams. He told Treehugger (formerly Mother Nature Network): "I used what I have, my God-Given talent, to make a difference in other people's lives. I cut up bushes."
From sickly shrubs to fantastic topiary creatures
At first, Pearl Fryar just wanted to win his local Yard of the Month competition. He asked a nursery owner nearby for some advice and was given some tips on landscaping and pruning. He began practicing on a sickly juniper discarded by the nursery. Eventually, he was given a book on British horticulture. Inspired by the manicured gardens of England's historic castles, he tried his hand at expert hedge trimming. Though Fryar quickly mastered these gardening techniques, he discovered his artistic vision was much bolder. "I don't want to copy what others have done, and I don't want to do the same piece to work twice," he told Souls Grown Deep, an art foundation advocating for Black artists from the American South. "My head is full of new ideas, and while I'm at work on a plant I'm already planning how it's going to relate to the next one."
Now in his twilight years, Fryar still lives on the property but most of the yard work is done by volunteers and landscaping artists. His creative vision is visible throughout. Wander through the yard and see winking faces in the whorls of bushes and trees sheared into animal-like shapes with trunks, necks, and legs. Their figures seem to lope straight out of a Dr. Seuss story. That juniper sapling he rescued from the discard pile? It now towers over the yard. Fryar estimates about a quarter of the garden is still grown from discarded plants.
Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden is a beloved South Carolina garden stop
Fortunately for visitors, the Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden is easy to find midway between Charlotte, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina. Head to Broad Acres Road in Bishopville and you can't miss the place. The street number is carved out of giant shrubbery on the front lawn, beveled with a precision any landscaper would admire. The garden is free to wander though and is open most days from 10 a.m. Remember it's a neighborhood garden, however. So, be mindful of the residential community. To get the most out of a visit, book a tour and you may be able to meet some of the topiary artists as they work.
If all that garden wandering makes you hungry, there is an equally unique place to eat nearby. The family-owned Harry and Harry Too is the closest restaurant to the garden, offering its own whimsical take on comfort food, including a Lizard Man Burger. Perhaps that's not surprising. Fryar's creations are infectious, lighting the imagination of all who see them.
If the gardening bug bites you on this visit, there are more secret spots between Charlotte and Charleston to inspire you to create your own dream garden. Charlotte's Fourth Ward brims with historic homes, parks, and secret gardens. You can also step into this lush garden walkway hidden in the heart of Charleston. All inspirations for creating your own dream garden.