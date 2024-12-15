Creativity Blooms Through Intricate Topiary Art At This South Carolina Garden And Tourist Spot

At first, Pearl Fryar just wanted to win his local Yard of the Month competition. He asked a nursery owner nearby for some advice and was given some tips on landscaping and pruning. He began practicing on a sickly juniper discarded by the nursery. Eventually, he was given a book on British horticulture. Inspired by the manicured gardens of England's historic castles, he tried his hand at expert hedge trimming. Though Fryar quickly mastered these gardening techniques, he discovered his artistic vision was much bolder. "I don't want to copy what others have done, and I don't want to do the same piece to work twice," he told Souls Grown Deep, an art foundation advocating for Black artists from the American South. "My head is full of new ideas, and while I'm at work on a plant I'm already planning how it's going to relate to the next one."

Now in his twilight years, Fryar still lives on the property but most of the yard work is done by volunteers and landscaping artists. His creative vision is visible throughout. Wander through the yard and see winking faces in the whorls of bushes and trees sheared into animal-like shapes with trunks, necks, and legs. Their figures seem to lope straight out of a Dr. Seuss story. That juniper sapling he rescued from the discard pile? It now towers over the yard. Fryar estimates about a quarter of the garden is still grown from discarded plants.