Craft Beer And Sacred Architecture Collide At A Historic Pennsylvania Pub
Jesus may have turned water into wine ... but is there a line in the Bible discussing yeast or hops? The Church Brew Works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is making Wednesday mass and Sunday worship much more interesting. This eclectic business transformed a place of prayer into a full-blown brewery and bar, serving up mugs of beer foam and tasty bites with your favorite game on the television. It's the perfect place to pray for your favorite NFL team to score that winning touchdown, or drown your sorrows in a Hazy IPA.
The Church Brew Works leans into the trendy, crafty side of Pennsylvania that's home to underrated hidden gem towns known for their arts and culture scenes. In fact, the brewery's construction is a work of art in and of itself. Since 1996, the building has been reconstructed and renovated, using original fixtures, pews, and even bricks from one of the confessionals to update the inside with historic detailing. The quirkiness of merging a sacred building with a lighthearted bar is one of the main reasons why reviewers say they visit the establishment (via Tripadvisor). Guests are drawn to the colorful stained glass pieces, which grant them the opportunity to have a brew with Jesus watching over them. The Church Brew Works excels at the one thing all sacred places are known for: congregating.
The backstory of the brewery
Beer halls are often German-inspired, like one of America's best breweries located along the Milwaukee River. However, the history of how this Pittsburgh pub came to be is a bit different. The Catholic community in the area began with Irish and Scotch immigrants in the 1800s (via Church Brew). Then, Polish, Italian, and German-speaking Catholics expanded the Pittsburgh parishes, which started the building blocks for the church in the early 1900s.
A little over a decade later, a fire broke out, damaging much of the church's beautiful interior, though the Catholic congregation stayed resilient. They survived the depression while supporting those in need, and the Church even served as a refuge during a flood nearly 15 years after the fire. Nonetheless, the once youthful community grew old, and the region's religious culture declined in power. Eventually, it was time to suspend operations. At the end of the 1990s, interior renovations began — thus, it became a brewery.
The building still operates as a place for people to get together and experience something they enjoy ... they might have traded the Bibles for pints and uncovered a new definition for the word "congregation," but even still, they are gathering above flooring that was born again after it was buried under plywood for more than 50 years. The brewers now create diverse beers, like German Pilsners and British Bitters, honoring its historical congregations' diverse backgrounds.
What you can expect at The Church Brew Works
Many businesses try their best to find their "it" factor and turn their idea into an infrastructure that creates a fantastical retreat of imagination, like Dogfish Head Brewery in Delaware. The Church Brew Works doesn't need any of the extra bells and whistles, odd-shaped buildings, or Instagrammable trends people adore. It's unique structure can stand alone with a menu that keeps customers loyal.
Their beer selection differs by the season, but according to Untappd, they currently offer 14 craft brews (recorded at the time of this article's publication). The Church Brew Works has IPAs, ales, and, if you like a darker beer, porters. There is a drink on the menu for all types of beer lovers. Their food selection is just as complex as their beer selection. From bolognese to jambalaya, and even braided pretzels, your taste buds will run wild choosing which cuisine you're in the mood for upon visiting. As their menu cover reads, "And on the eighth day, man created beer!" It might be worth a shot to try a tap the first seven days, too.