Beer halls are often German-inspired, like one of America's best breweries located along the Milwaukee River. However, the history of how this Pittsburgh pub came to be is a bit different. The Catholic community in the area began with Irish and Scotch immigrants in the 1800s (via Church Brew). Then, Polish, Italian, and German-speaking Catholics expanded the Pittsburgh parishes, which started the building blocks for the church in the early 1900s.

A little over a decade later, a fire broke out, damaging much of the church's beautiful interior, though the Catholic congregation stayed resilient. They survived the depression while supporting those in need, and the Church even served as a refuge during a flood nearly 15 years after the fire. Nonetheless, the once youthful community grew old, and the region's religious culture declined in power. Eventually, it was time to suspend operations. At the end of the 1990s, interior renovations began — thus, it became a brewery.

The building still operates as a place for people to get together and experience something they enjoy ... they might have traded the Bibles for pints and uncovered a new definition for the word "congregation," but even still, they are gathering above flooring that was born again after it was buried under plywood for more than 50 years. The brewers now create diverse beers, like German Pilsners and British Bitters, honoring its historical congregations' diverse backgrounds.