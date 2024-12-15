One Of Vancouver's Most Underrated Ski Resorts Is A Family-Owned Beauty Perfect For Beginners
Vancouver is a gem on Canada's west coast, renowned for its incredible natural beauty and diverse culture. The snow-capped North Shore Mountains hug the city on one side, and the calm waters of the Burrard Inlet leading into the Pacific Ocean surround the other. Indulge in Vancouver's unique local cuisine influenced by its multicultural residents. Many visitors are drawn to Gastown, Vancouver's historic and artsy district brimming with trendy events and shops, or they may hop on a ferry to Victoria, the brunch capital of Canada.
This city also has plenty of opportunities to practice popular winter sports. Located about 17 miles from Downtown Vancouver, Mt. Seymour is a ski resort with over 40 runs and about 200 acres. The area is also known as Ch'ich eliwxih by the Coastal Salish people. Since 1984, the resort has been owned and operated by the Wood family, who are ardent skiers and snowboarders.
In the summertime, Mt. Seymour offers some of the best hiking options in Vancouver. Every December, the mountain turns into a winter mecca. With an annual snowfall of over 395 inches, it is the perfect stomping ground for downhill adrenaline chasers and ski newbies. Mt. Seymour is easily accessible by car. If you prefer a more environmentally- and financially-friendly option, you can catch a shuttle bus from the Parkgate Community Centre in North Vancouver or across from the Rupert Skytrain Station in East Vancouver.
Mt. Seymour is the safest place to learn to ski or snowboard
If you have not participated in winter sports, you may wonder whether skiing or snowboarding is easier to learn. The short answer is that skiing is less difficult to learn, but snowboarding is easier to master. No matter which sport you choose, you can get lessons with certified and experienced instructors from all over the world through Mt. Seymour's Ski and Snowboard School. There are many different experiences to learn the basics of skiing and snowboarding while building your confidence. The packages are tailored for different age groups, including young children, teens, and adult learners. You can also opt for private lessons for one-on-one instruction. If you don't have your own equipment, you can choose packages that include rentals.
The Goldie Meadows Learning Area allows newbies to test their prowess in a safe environment. The best feature is the covered ski-and-snowboard-friendly escalator, known as the Magic Carpet, which takes you back to the top from the bottom of the hill. It is a significant improvement to the rope tow, which often resulted in massive faceplants. The Goldie Only pass is a great budget-friendly option for beginners to practice. If you suddenly feel a boost in skill level, you can easily upgrade it to a regular pass and access all the chairlifts.
Enjoy the best view of Vancouver from Mt. Seymour
Mt. Seymour is also fantastic for powder chasers looking for a challenge. There are a variety of slopes with custom-sculpted terrains and gullies that advanced riders and skiers can enjoy. One of the best things about Mt. Seymour is the view from the chairlift. If you don't want to spend all day on the slopes, we recommend a night pass, which is generally cheaper than the regular lift pass. You can access the resort from 4:30 until it closes. Many parts of the ski and snowboard area are brightly lit at night. At this time, the resort is less crowded, and you will be wowed by the spectacular view of Vancouver in its orange-golden glow.
If you want something a little slower-paced, you can try snowshoeing. It's like hiking, but instead of boots, you are wearing snowshoes that look like tennis rackets on your feet to prevent them from sinking into the snow. There are exclusive trails for snowshoeing, so you don't have to worry about a skier appearing out of nowhere. It is a good workout as you climb the hills, passing old-growth trees and stunning lakes. Another family-friendly alternative to skiing and snowboarding is tobogganing. Bring your own sled or buy a sliding mat from the resort for endless fun. There is also a tubing park, and you can slide down the hill on an inflated tube. After a day of shredding the slopes, refuel by heading to one of the food and beverage outlets at Mt. Seymour. Rock Chute Kitchen and Bar is a favorite for its epic views, tasty tacos, and wonderful selection of craft beers.