One Of Vancouver's Most Underrated Ski Resorts Is A Family-Owned Beauty Perfect For Beginners

Vancouver is a gem on Canada's west coast, renowned for its incredible natural beauty and diverse culture. The snow-capped North Shore Mountains hug the city on one side, and the calm waters of the Burrard Inlet leading into the Pacific Ocean surround the other. Indulge in Vancouver's unique local cuisine influenced by its multicultural residents. Many visitors are drawn to Gastown, Vancouver's historic and artsy district brimming with trendy events and shops, or they may hop on a ferry to Victoria, the brunch capital of Canada.

This city also has plenty of opportunities to practice popular winter sports. Located about 17 miles from Downtown Vancouver, Mt. Seymour is a ski resort with over 40 runs and about 200 acres. The area is also known as Ch'ich eliwxih by the Coastal Salish people. Since 1984, the resort has been owned and operated by the Wood family, who are ardent skiers and snowboarders.

In the summertime, Mt. Seymour offers some of the best hiking options in Vancouver. Every December, the mountain turns into a winter mecca. With an annual snowfall of over 395 inches, it is the perfect stomping ground for downhill adrenaline chasers and ski newbies. Mt. Seymour is easily accessible by car. If you prefer a more environmentally- and financially-friendly option, you can catch a shuttle bus from the Parkgate Community Centre in North Vancouver or across from the Rupert Skytrain Station in East Vancouver.