Sleep Peacefully In The Middle Of A Bird Sanctuary At Maryland's Breathtaking Island Inn

Black Walnut Point Inn utilizes six of Black Walnut Point Natural Resources Management Area's 53 acres of land. This natural reserve is located at the southern tip of Tilghman Island. Although the reserve is not open to the public, visitors to the inn can enjoy breathtaking views of Chesapeake Bay, Choptank River, and Black Walnut Cove, as well as partake in bird-watching around the reserve.

According to Ebird — a popular app used for registering bird species — around 241 species can be seen year-round on the grounds surrounding Black Walnut Point Inn. Some of the most popular and easy-to-see birds include ospreys, bald aagles, royal terns, and even Canadian geese.

The inn has three waterfront cabins that are perfect for enjoying the scenery. There are also four rooms available inside the main house, all equipped with high-speed internet and private baths. Each room and cabin has a unique name and cozy decor to suit each visitor's particular tastes. Although the main house closes from November to April, the cabins stay open and ready to welcome visitors throughout the year. Black Walnut Point Inn also hosts waterfront weddings on their property, in case that's something that piques your interest.