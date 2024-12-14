Sleep Peacefully In The Middle Of A Bird Sanctuary At Maryland's Breathtaking Island Inn
Imagine waking up in an 1840s East Coast village house. Everything is silent except for the birds chirping while you enjoy a clear view of the sun rising over the Choptank River. That's what's awaiting you at the Black Walnut Point Inn. Located on Tilghman Island in Maryland, this bed and breakfast sits right in the middle of a waterfront nature sanctuary filled with birds and wildlife, where the sunsets over Chesapeake Bay at the end of each day are sure to captivate your heart.
Visitors to Black Walnut Point Inn mention on TripAdvisor that their stay here was one of "peace, quiet, and natural beauty." This comes as no surprise, as Maryland is filled with hidden gems of beaches and islands that are without all the hustle and bustle of popular resort towns such as Tilghman Island. While this 3-mile-long island may be situated semi-close to a major city in Baltimore, it promises travelers a peaceful stay at a vintage waterfront village.
The perfect Inn for birdwatchers, with waterfront cabins, and a wedding venue
Black Walnut Point Inn utilizes six of Black Walnut Point Natural Resources Management Area's 53 acres of land. This natural reserve is located at the southern tip of Tilghman Island. Although the reserve is not open to the public, visitors to the inn can enjoy breathtaking views of Chesapeake Bay, Choptank River, and Black Walnut Cove, as well as partake in bird-watching around the reserve.
According to Ebird — a popular app used for registering bird species — around 241 species can be seen year-round on the grounds surrounding Black Walnut Point Inn. Some of the most popular and easy-to-see birds include ospreys, bald aagles, royal terns, and even Canadian geese.
The inn has three waterfront cabins that are perfect for enjoying the scenery. There are also four rooms available inside the main house, all equipped with high-speed internet and private baths. Each room and cabin has a unique name and cozy decor to suit each visitor's particular tastes. Although the main house closes from November to April, the cabins stay open and ready to welcome visitors throughout the year. Black Walnut Point Inn also hosts waterfront weddings on their property, in case that's something that piques your interest.
Learning more about the maritime history of Tilghman Island and other places to visit
Tilghman Island is one of the many little-known islands in America that are perfect for a stress-free vacation. Visitors find Tilghman Island Beach on the island's western edge, a nice spot to enjoy the sand and the sun. It even has an area reserved for picnics. Unlike other tranquil beaches you'll find along the Chesapeake Bay, however, jellyfish infestations are common on Tilghman's shores, so kayaking and paddling tend to be safer and more popular than swimming.
If you'd like to learn more about the town's maritime history, you can pay a visit to the Tilghman Watermen's Museum, another interesting spot on the island. The collection consists of several art and photography exhibits focusing on the town's history as a fishing village and its community. You will also find different boat models on display, built by several artists.
Without a doubt, the tranquil nature and amenities of Tilghman Island and Black Walnut Point Inn are the perfect getaway for those seeking a peaceful retreat. One of the Inn's customers wrote on TripAdvisor, "it is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been to," so maybe consider vacationing at this 1840s vintage bed and breakfast for your next relaxing visit to the East Coast.