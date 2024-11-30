A Lesser-Known Beach On The Chesapeake Bay Is A Hidden Gem With A Tranquil Atmosphere
Maryland's coast has its share of famous beaches, like the lively Ocean City or the hidden gem of Assateague Island. But often overlooked are the tranquil shores along Chesapeake Bay. This estuary, one of the largest in the world, is lined with quiet coves and serene beaches that stretch from Maryland to Virginia, and are surrounded by artsy, beautiful towns like Onancock and Annapolis.
Chesapeake Bay beaches, especially Matoaka Beach, are unique. Instead of looking over the open Atlantic, the waters here are calmer and protected, like a very large river. There's less wave action, no swell, and the water is brackish — a mix of salt and fresh water. Wildlife is plentiful, from ospreys soaring overhead to dolphins frolicking and fishing in the rivers and winding creeks. The beaches are often sandy patches of shoreline, covered with tiny shells and bordered by pinewood forests.
The beauty of visiting a Chesapeake beach is how quiet it is. Unlike a busy and crowded beach town, these secluded spots feel more like hiking in the woods than spring break parties. If you're coming from Washington, D.C. or Baltimore, getting to the sandy shores of the Bay couldn't be easier. Whether you're looking for a place to escape the summer heat or take a quiet hike in the woods during the winter, Matoaka Beach is the perfect spot for a quiet beach getaway, conveniently located on Maryland's Western Shore.
Fossil hunting at Matoaka Beach
One of the most unique and interesting activities you can enjoy on the Bay's beaches is fossil hunting. The No. 1 fossil you're likely to find: ancient shark's teeth. Matoaka Beach is located in a geological area known as the Calvert Cliffs, just one of several great fossil hunting sites along the Bay. These cliffs run for about 24 miles along Maryland's Western Shore.
During the early to middle Miocene Epoch (8 to 23 million years ago), this area was the floor of a giant, shallow sea teaming with more than 600 species of marine life, including porpoises, whales, sharks, and even some land animals like mastodons. If you're visiting the Solomons area, be sure to check out the Calvert Marine Museum, which has an extensive exhibit of locally-found fossils and information on the geologic history of Chesapeake Bay.
Matoaka Beach is one of the best places to practice your fossil-hunting skills. For the casual beachgoer, nothing more is required beyond the typical beachcombing that we all do: stooping to investigate the rocks, pebbles, and shells while we enjoy a day in the sun by the water. The shark's teeth are typically small, black, and triangular, making them stand out from the sand and shells scattered around the beach.
Plan a Chesapeake Bay beach getaway at Matoaka
Of course, Matoaka Beach has more to offer than just hunting for fossils — it's the perfect spot for lounging in the sun or swimming. It's located near the town of St. Leonard, Maryland, about a 1.5-hour drive southeast of D.C. on State Route 4. The beach is open year-round from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and charges $10 per person. Remember, they only accept cash and may turn you away if the beach is at capacity on busy weekends and holidays.
When visiting a Chesapeake beach, there are two important considerations: tides and sea nettles. Like most Bay beaches, Matoaka gets small during high tide, so it's best to time your visit for low tide to get the ultimate beachcombing experience. Sea nettles are a species of jellyfish that can be bothersome during mid-summer. While they aren't dangerous, their sting is painful enough to curtail swimming unless you wear a wetsuit.
If you're looking for an extended weekend away, Matoaka has several rustic cabins for rent between April and October. The cabins feature kitchens, private bathrooms, and outdoor charcoal grills, but you must bring your own bedding, towels, and cooking utensils. The cabins are a short walk from the beach, and the relaxing sound of waves on the shore will make for a wonderful night's sleep. Additionally, if you're looking for more historic and interesting activities in Southern Maryland, plan a stop at the state's oldest city, the outdoor museum at St. Mary's City.