The Deepest Canyon In The World Makes The Grand Canyon Look Like A Crack In The Sidewalk
The Yarlung Tsangpo River, which originates from the Angsi Glacier and runs from west to east, is the highest river in the world. It has a high point of 19,750 feet above sea level and an average elevation of around 13,000 feet. Making its way through southern Tibet, this majestic, 1,800-mile-long river flows across the Tibetan plateau, changing names (becoming the Brahmaputra) as it passes into India and then Bangladesh before joining the Ganges River and emptying out into the Bay of Bengal.
More than 3 million years ago, as the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collided to create the bordering mountains, the river's path began to change. Blocked by the mighty Himalayas in the southeast, the river's path curves in a horseshoe bend after it leaves the Tibetan plateau. It flows around Namcha Barwa, an imposing peak at the eastern end of the Himalayan range. Over the years, in this U-shaped bend, the river's erosive power carved out the surrounding granite bedrock into the impressive Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon.
There aren't enough superlatives in the English language to describe this geological marvel. It is the deepest and largest canyon on land, as it extends more than 17,490 feet in certain sections — this is about three times deeper than the Grand Canyon, one of the most iconic natural landmarks in America and a popular national park. It is also generally considered to be the longest canyon in the world, at 313.5 miles in length.
An inaccessible region filled with biodiversity and beauty
Unlike Arizona's canyon of the same name, this Grand Canyon is one of the least-explored places on Earth. The river that created it is often referred to as the "Everest of Rivers" due to its inaccessibility. There have been few trips made through here, with many of them ending in failure, notably including a 1998 National Geographic-sponsored expedition that ended with the death of one of their expert kayakers. What is known about the region has primarily been unearthed through technology — drones, lasers, 3D imaging, infrared cameras, and satellites — used by scientific researchers. And through these means, it has been discovered that this region holds an incredible amount of biodiversity. For example, a new species of macaque was discovered, and 16 different species of ungulates (large hooved mammals) have been found here, which is the highest concentration of these animals in Asia.
In January 2024, footage was caught of an Asian golden cat in the area. This wild cat is currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, and it was spotted at about 14,500 feet, the highest recorded elevation for a sighting of the animal to date. Additionally, Asia's tallest tree was discovered here in May of 2023. This gigantic cypress reaching 335 feet is not quite as high as Hyperion, the world's tallest living tree and a majestic California redwood — but it's impressive nonetheless.
In recent years, there have been talks over whether to turn the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon — currently a nature reserve — and the surrounding area into a national park (which would offer more protection for wildlife and their habitat). However, nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing, and the creation of a "super dam" on the river may thwart this plan.
How to visit the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon
A visit to this Tibetan canyon is challenging but worth the effort. Visitors from most countries (including the U.S.) must have an approved tourist visa before arriving in China. First-time visitors here may be surprised by the constant surveillance and censorship that they encounter. Remember that you are likely being monitored, so tourists are advised to avoid bringing up contentious political topics while in the country.
In order to visit the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), an application for a Tibet Travel Permit is required, which can only be done by tour operators. Therefore, you'll need to have a group tour booked before going into Tibet (private tours can also be arranged). You can enter the region through either China or Nepal, as there are flights to Lhasa from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Kathmandu. Coming here by train is also an option. The Qinghai Tibet Railway, the highest train line in the world, begins in the central Chinese city of Xining, cruising up the "Sky Road" to the Tanggula Pass, the high point at 18,700 feet. It's a 21-hour journey to the final destination, the "Forbidden City" of Lhasa — but you'll be distracted by the sights of snow-capped mountains, vibrant grasslands, and the Qinghai Lake, one of the largest saltwater lakes in the world.
There are a wide variety of outfits operating tours to the canyon, which you can book online. Tours of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau or of Nyingchi will often include a visit here, as will many trekking and wildlife-spotting tours. The best months for a trip to this region are April, May, September, and October. Do your research thoroughly and book your tour well in advance to avoid disappointment.