The Deepest Canyon In The World Makes The Grand Canyon Look Like A Crack In The Sidewalk

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, which originates from the Angsi Glacier and runs from west to east, is the highest river in the world. It has a high point of 19,750 feet above sea level and an average elevation of around 13,000 feet. Making its way through southern Tibet, this majestic, 1,800-mile-long river flows across the Tibetan plateau, changing names (becoming the Brahmaputra) as it passes into India and then Bangladesh before joining the Ganges River and emptying out into the Bay of Bengal.

More than 3 million years ago, as the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collided to create the bordering mountains, the river's path began to change. Blocked by the mighty Himalayas in the southeast, the river's path curves in a horseshoe bend after it leaves the Tibetan plateau. It flows around Namcha Barwa, an imposing peak at the eastern end of the Himalayan range. Over the years, in this U-shaped bend, the river's erosive power carved out the surrounding granite bedrock into the impressive Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon.

There aren't enough superlatives in the English language to describe this geological marvel. It is the deepest and largest canyon on land, as it extends more than 17,490 feet in certain sections — this is about three times deeper than the Grand Canyon, one of the most iconic natural landmarks in America and a popular national park. It is also generally considered to be the longest canyon in the world, at 313.5 miles in length.