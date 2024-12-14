The Best And Worst Aspects Of A Winter Vacation In Europe, According To Rick Steves

If you're planning a trip to Europe, chances are you're thinking about visiting in the summer. It's peak tourist season, with kids out of school, and the perfect time to soak up the sun. It's also likely packed solid with tourists. You'll be dealing with long lines from the Colosseum in Rome to the Louvre in Paris, ports full of cruise ships, and you might even have to fight to get a sun bed at the beach. This might be enough to make you consider taking your European vacation in the winter. There are both positives and negatives to that, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says, "Bundle up and get convivial with Europe in the off-season and you'll understand why, for so many, that's a favorite time to travel."

Winter travel takes a bit more planning, of course. First, you're going to have to pack heavier clothing. Rick Steves has great tips for winter packing, which include layering and wearing your bulkiest items on the plane. (It's a great idea to master the "ranger roll" packing method to save suitcase space.) You'll also have to consider how much daylight will be available to see the sites. Steves says, "Because much of Europe is at Canadian latitudes, days are short, and it's generally dark by 5 p.m." Early risers may get more out of these trips because if you sleep until noon, half the daylight is already lost. Another thing to consider is that, in smaller towns, things may be closed or have shorter hours during the off-season. Still, with a little planning, you can get around all of that.