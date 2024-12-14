Hidden On Oregon's South Coast Is An Artsy, Eclectic Fishing Town Full Of Off-The-Beaten-Path Fun
Oregon is well known for its quiet, artsy mountain towns, but tucked away on its rugged south coast is Port Orford, an eclectic fishing village just waiting to be explored — especially by those who prefer to avoid more touristy destinations. Known as the oldest town on the Oregon coast, it offers a unique blend of natural beauty, artsy charm, and smalltown vibes. Visitors will also find fewer crowds in Port Orford than in nearby popular hotspots like Cannon Beach or Newport, so it's the perfect escape for anyone looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure.
One big thing that stands out about Port Orford is its arts scene, with lots of galleries sprinkled around town showcasing everything from contemporary masterpieces to quirky, offbeat creations, like the multimedia exhibits at Point.B Studio. Art lovers will enjoy wandering around town to marvel at the many murals paying homage to nature through local art. The town's arts council even provides a mural map on its website for visitors who would like to plan their own walking street-art tour. Along your art crawl, stop by The Wooden Nickel, a woodworking shop that offers handmade treasures created from Myrtlewood, a tree native to Oregon's southern coast.
Everywhere you turn in Port Orford, you can count on stunning sunset (and sunrise) colors painting the sky. The town's whimsy, paired with its breathtaking coastal views and outdoorsy fun, makes it a destination that's worth the trip from nearby major cities like Portland and San Francisco.
Port Orford's unique outdoor adventures
Port Orford is arguably one of the most underrated, quiet vacation destinations in Oregon. For outdoor enthusiasts and people who love offbeat adventures, this little town majorly delivers. At Port Orford Heads State Park, you can hike trails that lead to WWII-era Coast Guard lookouts and check out the Port Orford Lifeboat Station, which was built in 1934. We can't forget to mention the Wild Rivers Coast Scenic Bikeway, a cycling trail that winds through forests and along the coast, offering postcard-worthy views along the way. A recommended starting point for cycling is Battle Rock Wayside Park in Port Orford, which is just north of a protected marine habitat called the Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve.
The town's beaches are natural and unspoiled. Agate Beach, known for its colorful stones like agate and jasper, is a favorite spot for beachcombing for natural treasures. Paradise Point State Recreation Site is another secluded natural beach popular for rock collecting and also observing wildlife and winter storms. For an off-the-beaten-path experience, Humbug Mountain State Park offers trails through old-growth forests leading to cliffside coastal scenes. It's a 5.5-mile hike to get to the summit, which gives you panoramic ocean views from 1,765 feet up.
Port Orford's fishing culture is also a big part of its personality. The town's port is home to the only dolly dock on the Oregon coast (and one of only a few in the country). Here, boats don't launch from a ramp or a traditional dock; instead, they are lowered into the water by cranes, which is a unique sight, even for seasoned anglers. Visitors interested in fishing can catch everything from halibut to tuna and salmon. There are also freshwater fishing spots worth checking out in Garrison Lake or the nearby rivers.
Planning your escape to Port Orford, Oregon
Getting to Port Orford may require a little effort, but the journey is part of the adventure. Located along Highway 101, which is also home to the most breathtaking scenic drive on the Oregon coast, Port Orford is just about a 5-hour drive south of Portland. The route offers fantastic views of dense forests and rugged coastline, and it could just become the quintessential road trip of your dreams.
Aside from exploring the town's art scene and bountiful outdoor activities, you may want to include on your itinerary a few must-see attractions that are special to Port Orford. The Cape Blanco Lighthouse, built in 1870, offers occasional tours on-site. While in the park, also be sure to visit the Historic Hughes House, a Victorian farmhouse that dates back to 1898. Your best bet for accommodations in Port Orford will likely be vacation rentals like Airbnb, as the town is small and there are a handful available for rent around town. However, there are also places for camping and some local motels — just be sure to book well ahead of time if you're visiting during the summertime, which is Port Orford's busiest season.
Even though it's a small town, foodies will be happy — The Crazy Norwegian's Fish & Chips is a highly recommended local seafood dive, while Redfish offers upscale dining right across from the ocean. Port Orford's mix of rugged natural beauty, artistic vibes, and small-town attitude make it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking something different to do on the Oregon coast.