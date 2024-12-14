Hidden On Oregon's South Coast Is An Artsy, Eclectic Fishing Town Full Of Off-The-Beaten-Path Fun

Oregon is well known for its quiet, artsy mountain towns, but tucked away on its rugged south coast is Port Orford, an eclectic fishing village just waiting to be explored — especially by those who prefer to avoid more touristy destinations. Known as the oldest town on the Oregon coast, it offers a unique blend of natural beauty, artsy charm, and smalltown vibes. Visitors will also find fewer crowds in Port Orford than in nearby popular hotspots like Cannon Beach or Newport, so it's the perfect escape for anyone looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure.

One big thing that stands out about Port Orford is its arts scene, with lots of galleries sprinkled around town showcasing everything from contemporary masterpieces to quirky, offbeat creations, like the multimedia exhibits at Point.B Studio. Art lovers will enjoy wandering around town to marvel at the many murals paying homage to nature through local art. The town's arts council even provides a mural map on its website for visitors who would like to plan their own walking street-art tour. Along your art crawl, stop by The Wooden Nickel, a woodworking shop that offers handmade treasures created from Myrtlewood, a tree native to Oregon's southern coast.

Everywhere you turn in Port Orford, you can count on stunning sunset (and sunrise) colors painting the sky. The town's whimsy, paired with its breathtaking coastal views and outdoorsy fun, makes it a destination that's worth the trip from nearby major cities like Portland and San Francisco.