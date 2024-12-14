The Little-Known Lakeside Region Of Switzerland With Mountain Beauty Undiscovered By Tourists

Those searching for a peaceful alpine getaway surrounded by crystalline lakes and lush mountain scenery should look no further than the quaint Swiss town of Sisikon. Located in central Switzerland on the picturesque Lake Lucerne, Sisikon is the perfect combination of scenic and uncrowded. While less than 400 people call this little waterfront municipality home, Sisikon is just across the lake from the popular city of Lucerne (Luzern) — a lakeside gem that's one of Rick Steves' favorite spots in Switzerland.

In addition to its natural beauty, Sisikon is rich in history. Located in the canton of Uri, this area was one of the original three cantons that came together in 1291 to form the Swiss Confederation. According to legend, three leaders from Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden met in Rütli, a secluded meadow overlooking Lake Lucerne and Sisikon, to swear an oath and create the Swiss Confederation. Over time, subsequent cantons joined, forming what we know as modern Switzerland.