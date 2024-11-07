The Picturesque Mountain Village In Switzerland With An Emerald Lake And Lush Green Meadows
There's no denying that Switzerland offers a captivating and unique travel experience. The destination boasts modern cities, world-class skiing, and an abundance of natural beauty — enough to keep every kind of traveler occupied. Rick Steves suggests skipping the famous but overrated city of Geneva, so adventurous travelers should head further into the Swiss countryside and sample authentic mountain living in Lungern, a charming lakeside village in Obwalden nestled in a valley with striking scenery. With panoramic views and snow-capped mountaintops, this quaint little lakeside village offers breathtaking scenery and the opportunity to immerse yourself in a remote village lifestyle.
With an estimated population of just over 2,000 people, it's the ideal place to embrace tranquility and experience the epic scale and solitude of the surrounding natural landscape. One of the star attractions of this Swiss village is the spectacular Lake Lungern. Boasting fresh drinking water, the lake is the heart of the community. Beyond the lake, Lungern is famed for its beautiful hiking trails and opportunities to take in sweeping panoramic views from the surrounding mountains. As a haven for adventurers, nature lovers, and those seeking a peaceful escape, Lungern is an ideal vacation destination to recharge.
Take to the water on Lake Lungern
When met with the stunning turquoise lake views, it's impossible not to feel compelled to jump right into Lake Lungern (also referred to as Lungerersee), particularly when water temperatures reach a pleasantly warm 73 degrees Fahrenheit. On a summer day, head to the lake's beaches, like Inseli Lungern, and go for a dip. The lake is perfect for photography or simply relaxing in picturesque surroundings. Seepark Lungern is the place to be for lakeside recreation activities for all ages, featuring a 183-foot-long water slide, an open-air swimming area, mini golf, and a diving tower. The on-site bar is ideal for grabbing a snack or drink during your visit.
Those keen on trying other water activities can also enjoy paddle boarding or kayaking. You can also traverse the lake's tranquil waters by boat — Fischerparadies Lungern offers rentals and provides information about the lake. Fishing is allowed, but you'll need to obtain a license online before heading out. The Lungerersee Lake Circular is a 6-mile route along the lake's outskirts, perfect for a leisurely walk or cycling, and Lungern Station rents out bikes if needed. Grilling stations, parking, and bathrooms are available around the lake. For an activity slightly off the beaten path, visit the Brünig Indoor Shooting Range, which has been repurposed from an old military fortification. Ideal for group visits, this center offers the chance to try blowpipes, crossbows, and archery.
Hit the hiking trails and see waterfalls in Lungern
Lungern is a hiker's paradise, surrounded by trails that meander through the landscape and reward you with stunning mountain vistas. Many of Lunger's trails begin in the Turren mountain area, which is conveniently accessible via the Lungern-Turren Cable Car. The 8.4-mile Butterfly Trail is a moderately challenging route that leads you through the valley, offering the chance to glimpse some of the over 100 species of butterflies that inhabit the region, depending on the season. Another must-visit in Lungern is the Dundelbach waterfall, located about a 20-minute walk from the village center. The waterfall boasts a 492-foot drop, and the best time to see it in full flow is at the beginning of summer when the snow melts from the surrounding mountains. Be sure to wear sturdy, waterproof hiking boots, as the path is quite stony.
Staying in the village itself is like stepping into a fairytale, with its traditional alpine atmosphere and Swiss chalets scattered throughout the landscape. Unlike more popular tourist destinations, Lungern offers peace and relaxation, far from crowded spots. A stop here would make a great addition to a broader exploration of the surrounding area, such as visits to the lakeside city of Lucerne, which Rick Steves deems the best urban gem of Switzerland, or Interlaken, the resort town beloved by adventure sports fans. For those wishing to stay longer, Camp Obsee offers tent or RV camping options.